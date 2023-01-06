High Expectations for Mike Christopher Jr. and this Year’s Indoor Auto Racing Championship

Talented young driver Mike Christopher Jr. returns to Indoor TQ Midget competition this weekend as 2022 Indoor Champion, Scott Kreutter’s teammate with high expectations. The series championship trophy is named after Christopher’s late uncle, multi-time winner and series champion Ted Christopher, so he’d like to have a ‘TC Cup’ one day.

In his Indoor TQ Midget debut last year in Allentown, Christopher never got the experience he needed. Mechanical failures wouldn’t allow the car to get up to speed all weekend.

This season he’s hoping to go fast right from the start during Friday’s competition that includes time trials, heat races and three 20-lap $1,000-to-win qualifiers sponsored by Ironton Auto Body. If the second-generation driver from Wolcott, Ct., can get comfortable in the No. 88 TQ Midget, we’ll see if he can’t win one, something his uncle TC did seven times in his career.

Good seats remain for the Allentown race weekend. They can be purchased online through a link on the show website, indoorautoracing.com or at the box office on the day of the event. For those who cannot attend, the event will be available on DTD Pay-Per-View for $64.99 for the weekend or $29.99 for Friday and $39.99 for Saturday.

In Allentown on Friday night racing begins at 7:30 PM with the TQ Midgets headlined in three Ironton Auto Body A-Qualifier main events. The top three in each event locks into Saturday’s main event and the Dash. The winner of each of these races will now receive $1,000 thanks to Ironton Auto Body and the Dash winner another $500!

Saturday’s events, sponsored by Future Homes, begin with FAN FEST when the doors open at 5 PM. Racing begins at 7 PM headlined by a 40-lap TQ Midget feature. The Champ Karts and Slingshots run complete shows with features on both nights.

After Allentown the series then moves to Atlantic City for the 20th year under Len Sammons Productions. The NAPA KNOW HOW weekend will feature a first ever “Double Down” schedule, with two Gambler’s Classic races for the TQ Midgets being held, one on Friday night and another on Saturday night.

For more information, including ticket information, host hotel rates and racer entry forms visit the series website www.indoorautoracing.com.

Indoor Auto Racing PR