Read the Track and Race to the Front… On the Outside

The Indoor racing surface was a story last season. Changes made after Friday night’s feature in Allentown made the outside groove on the flat concrete surfaces much more competitive.

In the races that followed in Atlantic City and Syracuse, the race leader began to choose the outside lane on restarts because it had so much tack. Drivers like Anthony Sesely and Briggs Danner were among those that used the outside to make many of their passes.

Track prep director Davey Sammons is determined to give the racers the same great outside lane again this year. Others, however, will be looking to find a way to be just as fast on the bottom lane.

Which lane the leader picks on a double-file restart late in the race could decide winners and losers. Will find quickly on Friday night when the Triple 20 qualifiers are held. What happens that night, could help the drivers decide what to do on Saturday during the 40 lap feature.

Good seats remain for the Allentown race weekend. They can be purchased online through a link on the show website, indoorautoracing.com or at the box office on the day of the event. For those who cannot attend, the event will be available on DTD Pay-Per-View for $64.99 for the weekend or $29.99 for Friday and $39.99 for Saturday.

In Allentown on Friday night racing begins at 7:30 PM with the TQ Midgets headlined in three Ironton Auto Body A-Qualifier main events. The top three in each event locks into Saturday’s main event and the Dash. The winner of each of these races will now receive $1,000 thanks to Ironton Auto Body and the Dash winner another $500!

Saturday’s events, sponsored by Future Homes, begin with FAN FEST when the doors open at 5 PM. Racing begins at 7 PM headlined by a 40-lap TQ Midget feature. The Champ Karts and Slingshots run complete shows with features on both nights.

After Allentown the series then moves to Atlantic City for the 20th year under Len Sammons Productions. The NAPA KNOW HOW weekend will feature a first ever “Double Down” schedule, with two Gambler’s Classic races for the TQ Midgets being held, one on Friday night and another on Saturday night.

For more information, including ticket information, host hotel rates and racer entry forms visit the series website www.indoorautoracing.com.

