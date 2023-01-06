Ironton Global Allentown Indoor Race Event Information

Ironton Global Allentown Indoor Race

Presented by BELFOR Property Restoration

Friday, January 6, and Saturday, January 7, 2023

PPL Center

Address: 701 Hamilton Street Allentown, PA. 18101

Website: www.PPLCenter.com

Arena Info: https://www.pplcenter.com/arena-info

Indoor Auto Racing Championship Fueled by VP Racing Fuels

Website: www.IndoorAutoRacing.com

Social Media: Follow Indoor Auto Racing on our social pages for all of your race weekend information

Facebook: Indoor Auto Racing

Twitter: @IndoorAutoRacin

Instagram: @IndoorAutoRacing

What: The Indoor Auto Racing Championship Fueled by VP Racing Fuels kicks off the 2023 racing season at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania for the Ironton Global Allentown Indoor Race. The weekend will feature the TQ Midgets, Champ Karts, and Slingshot racing divisions.

Where: The PPL Center in downtown Allentown, Pennsylvania will be converted to a 1/10-mile race track on the arena floor. The concrete is sprayed with soda syrup to make it sticky, that makes for a great racing surface.

When: Friday, January 6 at 7:30 PM and Saturday, January 7 at 7:00 PM

Tickets: Available at PPLCenter.com, Ticketmaster.com, or at the PPL Center Box Office

Friday – Lower Level Tickets: $22 – $30, Upper Level Tickets: Adult – $20, Youth – $5

Saturday – Lower Level Tickets: $27 – $35, Upper Level Tickets: – $25, Youth – $5

***Tickets purchased online may incur additional fees.

Pit Passes available at 8th Street Ticketing Trailer. Does not guarantee a seat during the event

Pit Passes: Two-Day – $70, Saturday Only $50

Parking: For parking information visit https://pplcenter.parkmobile.io/events

PPV Streaming: The Allentown Indoor Race is available for online streaming at www.dirttrackdigest.tv

Weekend Schedule at a Glance

Friday, January 6 – Ironton Auto Body Night

8 AM Pit Pass Sales open (8th Street Ticketing Trailer)

9 AM Inspection/Fueling Begin

12 PM Drivers Meeting (Arena Section 119)

2 PM Practice

TQ (30 Min, Tires Race)

Champ Karts (Tires Race)

Slingshots (Tires Race)

TQ (30 Min, Tires Out)

Champ Karts (Tires Race)

Slingshots (Tires Race)

TQ (30 Min, TT Order)

5 PM TQ Group Time Trials – Order based on practice session 3 times

6 PM Doors Open for Public

7:30 PM Racing Begins

(3) Champ Kart Heats – 10 Cars, 10 Laps, 6 Qualify

(3) Slingshot Heats – 11 Cars, 10 Laps, 6 Qualify

TQ Quick Time Dash – Top 9 Group Qualifiers compete in single car time trials to determine the starting line-up

(3) TQ Heats – 12 Cars, sets line-up for starting positions 4-15 in Semi-Features

Champ Kart B-Main – 12 Cars, 10 Laps, 2 Qualify

Slingshot B-Main – 15 Cars, 10 Laps, 2 Qualify

Champ Kart A-Main – 20 Cars, 20 Laps

Slingshot A-Main – 20 Cars, 20 Laps

(3) TQ Semi-Features – 15 Cars, 20 Laps, Top 3 Locked into Saturday’s A-Main

Saturday, January 7

11 AM Garage Opens

12 PM Drivers Meeting

2 PM Practice

TQ (30 Min, Tires Race)

Champ Karts (Tires Race)

Slingshots (Tires Race)

TQ (30 Min, Tires Out)

Champ Karts (Tires Race)

Slingshots (Tires Race)

TQ (30 Min, TBD)

4:15 PM Cars to Track for Fanfest

5 PM FANFEST / Doors Open for Public

7 PM Racing Begins

(4) TQ Heats – 8 Cars, 10 Laps, 2 Qualify

(3) Champ Kart Heats – 10 Cars, 10 Laps, 6 Qualify

(3) Slingshot Heats – 11 Cars, 10 Laps, 6 Qualify

TQ Dash – 9 Cars, 5 Laps, Determine Line-Up for Feature

Champ Kart B-Main – 12 Cars, 10 Laps, 2 Qualify

Slingshot B-Main – 15 Cars, 10 Laps, 2 Qualify

(2) TQ B-Main – 13 Cars, 12 Laps, 3 Qualify

Champ Kart A-Main – 20 Cars, 20 Laps

Slingshot A-Main – 20 Cars, 20 Laps

TQ A-Main – 24 Cars, 40 Laps

– 9 Friday Qualifiers, 8 Saturday Heat Qualifiers, 6 B-Mains, 1 Provisional

Past Event Winners: Ryan Flores (2022, 2020, 2019, 2017, 2017), Erick Rudolph (2020, 2016), Matt Janisch (2019), Scott Kreutter (2019), Justin Bonsignore (2018)

Indoor Auto Racing PR