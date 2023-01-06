Catch the Action Anywhere — Ironton Global Allentown Indoor Race Streaming on DirtTrackDigest.TV

The Indoor Auto Racing Championship Series Ironton Global Allentown Indoor Race being held this Friday and Saturday at the PPL Center will be broadcast live on Pay-Per-View through DirtTrackDigest.tv

Good seats remain for the Allentown race weekend. They can be purchased online through a link on the show website, indoorautoracing.com or at the box office on the day of the event. For those who cannot attend, the event will be available on DTD Pay-Per-View for $64.99 for the weekend or $29.99 for Friday and $39.99 for Saturday.

DirtTrackDigest.TV is well respected and experienced in the live broadcast of racing events. They received high-marks for their production of the Indoor Auto Racing Series 2022 season and will again be sending high quality video coverage to subscribers from multiple cameras. The action will be called by the Indoor Auto Racing series veteran announcing staff of Steve Post and Paul Szmal.

In Allentown on Friday night racing begins at 7:30 PM with the TQ Midgets headlined in three Ironton Auto Body A-Qualifier main events. The top three in each event locks into Saturday’s main event and the Dash. The winner of each of these races will now receive $1,000 thanks to Ironton Auto Body and the Dash winner another $500!

Saturday’s events, sponsored by Future Homes, begin with FAN FEST when the doors open at 5 PM. Racing begins at 7 PM headlined by a 40-lap TQ Midget feature. The Champ Karts and Slingshots run complete shows with features on both nights.

After Allentown the series then moves to Atlantic City for the 20th year under Len Sammons Productions. The NAPA KNOW HOW weekend will feature a first ever “Double Down” schedule, with two Gambler’s Classic races for the TQ Midgets being held, one on Friday night and another on Saturday night.

For more information, including ticket information, host hotel rates and racer entry forms visit the series website www.indoorautoracing.com.

Indoor Auto Racing PR