2023 WeatherTech Championship Team Tracker: Lineups Confirmed for Rolex 24 At DAYTONA and Beyond

Now that the provisional entry list for this month’s Rolex 24 At Daytona, North America’s most prestigious sports car race, has been released, it’s time for the return of the IMSA.com Team Tracker.

Introduced leading into the 2022 season, the Team Tracker compiles and updates official announcements teams have made for the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship – be they declarations for the full season, IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup (IMEC) events or the Rolex 24 only.

The Rolex 24 At DAYTONA is the ultimate test of endurance, speed, and skill for world-class competition at the World Center of Racing. The world-wide “twice-around-the-clock” iconic event will open the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season with a 1:40 p.m. ET start. The event will mark the debut of the much-anticipated Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class on the 3.56-mile road course. The GTP class combines internal combustion engines with cutting-edge technology in an electrical support powertrain.

Fans are encouraged to reserve their place in history at The Rolex 24 At DAYTONA by logging onto www. daytonainternationalspeedway. com or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP. New in 2023, garage access will now be included for all 2-day infield and single-day customers, enhancing the experience for guests by providing close access to the incredible cars and teams. Kids 12 and under are admitted FREE to the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA.

With the Roar Before the Rolex 24 at the World Center of Racing just three weeks away, here’s the first installment of the 2023 season Team Tracker, broken down by class and listing known drivers.

Grand Touring Prototype (GTP)

No. 01 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-LMDh: Sebastien Bourdais and Renger van der Zande for full season, Scott Dixon for Rolex 24.

No. 02 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-LMDh: A Rolex 24-only entry with Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn and Richard Westbrook.

Nos. 6 and 7 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963s: The team is running two full-season cars each in the WeatherTech Championship and FIA World Endurance Championship. Specific driver assignments haven’t been set but those already named to the program are Dane Cameron, Matt Campbell, Michael Christensen, Kevin Estre, Mathieu Jaminet, Andre Lotterer, Fred Makowiecki, Felipe Nasr, Nick Tandy and Laurens Vanthoor.

No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06: Filipe Albuquerque and Ricky Taylor for full season, Louis Deletraz for IMEC and Brendon Hartley for Rolex 24.

Nos. 24 and 25 BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8s: Specific assignments are to be set but full-season drivers are Connor De Phillippi and Nick Yelloly piloting one car and Philipp Eng and Augusto Farfus paired up in the other. They will be joined at the Rolex 24 by Colton Herta, with Sheldon van der Linde and Marco Wittmann on board for Daytona and Sebring.

No. 31 Action Express Racing Cadillac V-LMDh: Returning with Whelen Engineering Racing sponsorship, Pipo Derani and Alexander Sims are in for the full season, with Jack Aitken on board for the Rolex 24.

No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing with Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist and Colin Braun for full season, Helio Castroneves for IMEC and Simon Pagenaud for Rolex 24.

Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2)

No. 04 CrowdStrike Racing by APR ORECA LMP2 07: Entered for IMEC rounds only with Ben Hanley, George Kurtz and Matt McMurry, along with Esteban Gutierrez for Rolex 24.

No. 8 Tower Motorsport ORECA LMP2 07: Entered for the Rolex 24 only with drivers John Farano, Scott McLaughlin, Josef Newgarden and Kyffin Simpson.

No. 20 High Class Racing ORECA LMP2 07: Dennis Anderson and Ed Jones for full season, Anders Fjordbach for IMEC rounds and Raffaele Marciello for Rolex 24.

Le Mans Prototype 3 (LMP3)

No. 33 Sean Creech Motorsports Ligier JS P320: Joao Barbosa and Lance Willsey for full season.

GT Daytona Pro (GTD PRO)

No. 3 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C8.R GTD: Antonio Garcia and Jordan Taylor for full season with Tommy Milner for IMEC rounds.

No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R (992): Klaus Bachler and Patrick Pilet for full season with Laurens Vanthoor for IMEC rounds.

No. 14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Ben Barnicoat and Jack Hawksworth for full season.

No. 23 Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3: Ross Gunn and Alex Riberas for full season with David Pittard for Rolex 24.

No. 63 Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Joining IMSA for the IMEC rounds with Romain Grosjean, Andrea Caldarelli and Mirko Bortolotti.

No. 64 TGM/TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage GT3: Ted Giovanis, Hugh Plumb, Matt Plumb and Owen Trinkler for Rolex 24 only.

No. 79 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3: Jules Gounon and Daniel Juncadella for full season, Maro Engel for IMEC rounds and Cooper MacNeil for Rolex 24.

GT Daytona (GTD)

No. 12 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Frankie Montecalvo and Aaron Telitz for full season.

No. 16 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R (992): Ryan Hardwick, Jan Heylen and Zacharie Robichon for IMEC rounds, with Dennis Olsen joining for the Rolex 24.

No. 19 Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Car will compete in the Rolex 24 with drivers to be named.

No. 27 Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3: Roman De Angelis and Marco Sorensen for full season with Ian James and Darren Turner joining for the Rolex 24.

Mo. 53 MDK Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R: Mark Kvamme and Jan Magnussen for the IMEC rounds, with Kevin Magnussen joining for the Rolex 24.

No. 70 Inception Racing McLaren 720S GT3: Brendan Iribe and Frederik Schandorff for full season, Ollie Millroy for IMEC rounds and Marvin Kirchhofer for Rolex 24.

No. 77 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R (992): Alan Brynjolfsson and Trent Hindman for full season, Max Root for IMEC rounds and Kevin Estre for Rolex 24.

No. 80 AO Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R (992): PJ Hyett and Seb Priaulx for full season, Gunnar Jeannette for IMEC rounds and Harry Tincknell for Rolex 24.

No. 83 Iron Dames Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Car will compete in IMEC rounds with drivers to be named.

No. 91 Kelly-Moss with Riley Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R (992): A full-season entry with drivers to be announced.

No. 92 Kelly-Moss with Riley Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R (992): IMEC rounds only with Jeroen Bleekemolen, David Brule, Andrew Davis and Alec Udell.

No. 93 Racers Edge Motorsports with WTR Acura NSX GT3: Danny Formal, Ashton Harrison and Kyle Marcelli for IMEC rounds, joined by Ryan Briscoe for Rolex 24.

Fans can stay connected with Daytona International Speedway via www. daytonainternationalspeedway. com, on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, as well as the all-new NASCAR Tracks App, for the latest speedway news.

DIS PR