Bloomsburg Fair Raceway sets 2023 schedule in motion - USAC All-Pro SpeedSTRs will headline division line-up

The Bloomsburg Fair Raceway has just put the finishing touches on the 2023 schedule of events that will be run at the 3/8-mile dirt oval located inside the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds with a dozen race dates slated that will all be held on Thursday evenings throughout the season.

The action will commence on April 20 and continue through September 28. All racing will start at 7:00 pm.

The Bloomsburg Fair Raceway will continue to keep up its goal of presenting action packed family entertainment at a good value although this year will also be a bit of a different feel as the track will run more standard divisions and for the first time there will be class champions crowned when all is said and done.

Heading up the line-up will be the USAC All-Pro SpeedSTRs which bring an exciting brand of open-cockpit racing no matter where they compete at. Last season the SpeedSTRs participated for the first time at Bloomsburg – racing twice – and each feature turned out to be very thrilling and won by pair of standout drivers with Timmy Buckwalter and Billy Pauch Jr., taking respective victories over star-studded fields.

Joining the SpeedSTRs will be the 602 Crate Modifieds which over the last few seasons continue to gain in popularity at the various northeast tracks they run at. It won’t come as a surprise to see some drivers doing double duty between the SpeedSTRs and Modifieds.

The 602 Crate Modifieds will have a special night on July 13 with a $1500-to-win Short Track Super Series North Region feature.

Another division that will see its share of activity is the 4-Cylinder Stocks that will be run under the SCDRA rules. This class is made up of 4-cylinder front wheel drive cars, all of which made their way to the track after at one time being a daily drivers on the open road.

Rounding out the Bloomsburg card will be the Slingshots by Tobias. The Slingshot mimics a scaled down dirt Modified and is powered by a Briggs & Stratton engine. Slingshots give drivers the opportunity to race without the large investment of motorsports and these purpose built race cars are designed for 1/8 to 1/3 mile dirt and pavement speedways. In the case of Bloomsburg a specially designed track will be in place for them.

Additional touring groups will be hitting the track as well. IMCA Modifieds, ARDC Midgets, Wingless Sportsman and the 305 PASS Sprint cars all have selective dates inked.

Prior to the April 20 opener a Test and Tune will be held on Thursday, April 13 from 6:00 pm to 9:30 pm and is open all divisions.

Weekly driver meeting will take place at 6:00 pm followed by warm-ups at 6:15. Heats and qualifying will get underway starting at 7:00. Pits will open at 5:00 and grandstands at 6:00. Pits are $30 per person and grandstands are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors, active military and students. Kids 6-12 are $5 under 6 are free.

For up to date news please visit the track’s website at https://racing.bloomsburgfair. com/, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ BloomsburgFairRaceway/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/ BloomFairRacewy and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/ bloomsburgfairraceway/

Bloomsburg Fair PR