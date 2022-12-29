Experienced German racing team set to enter EuroNASCAR

Right before new year, an experienced German racing team has declared their intention to work on a NASCAR Whelen Euro Series entry for the 2023 season. Bremotion from Frankfurt, a renowned GT outfit in Germany, is set to enter the championship with one car in the 2023 NWES season. Team owner Patrick Brenndörfer plans to team up with the championship winning team Hendriks Motorsport from the Netherlands and Team Hezeberg boss Toine Hezemans, who runs a NASCAR Cup Series organization in the United States.



Team Bremotion is set to bring the #99 Chevrolet Camaro to all tracks around Europe and make its EuroNASCAR debut in Valencia on May 6-7 when the season opener will take place in the Spanish motorsport colosseum. Hendriks Motorsport agreed to prepare the car and then hand it over to the Bremotion mechanics who want to work on the car during the race weekends. Roy Hendriks and Hezemans are open to act as advisors for the new German NASCAR team.



"I am very pleased, and thank Toine Hezemans and Roy Hendriks for their cooperation in EuroNASCAR, which I hope Team Bremotion can then successfully leave a mark on the race tracks,” said Brenndörfer, who is now working on finding the right drivers for the EuroNASCAR PRO and EuroNASCAR 2 championships. “I am surprised that the interest, even from top drivers, is very big.” One of the candidates is the two-time EuroNASCAR 2 runner-up Tobias Dauenhauer, who already showed to have all what it takes to be successful in the NWES.



Bremotion has a rich motorsport history in GT racing and also offers tuning for selected car brands in Frankfurt, Germany. In recent years, the team fielded GT4 cars in the DTM Trophy, ADAC GT4 Germany and also in the Nürburgring Langstrecken-Serie (NLS, former VLN). Brenndörfer himself is also a race car driver and has celebrated several successes in the Green Hell of the Nürburgring. Hezemans is convinced that Bremtotion will be a real powerhouse right from the beginning: “We built up a complete program with Patrick and Roy. We don’t see us as rivals but as a joint team.”



The 2022 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series will kick off at Circuit Ricardo Tormo on May 6-7 and will feature a total of six events around Europe. Bremotion will experience its first home race on September 23-24 when the official European NASCAR Series will make its debut in the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben, the new home of the NASCAR GP Germany. All races will be broadcast live on the official EuroNASCAR YouTube channel. After Marko Stipp Motorsport and Mishumotors, Bremotion will be the third German team in NWES history.

NWES PR