Verstappen vs Hamilton: Why Their 2021 Rivalry Could Be the Most Intense in Formula One History

In sports, a rivalry is organised into complex webs. Formula One is no different; every season brings a new crop of exciting plot twists as drivers and teams redraw the lines of their rivalries. But every once in a while, a rivalry arises that stands head and shoulders above the rest, defining not only Formula One during that era but the sport as a whole.

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton's legendary World Championship duel in 2021 was for Formula 1. Because of how heated, controversial, and dramatic this fight was, it deserves to be mentioned with such F1 classics as Michael Schumacher vs Mika Hakkinen, James Hunt vs Niki Laud, and many more.

Preparation

Since Verstappen made his Formula One debut with Toro Rosso in 2015 and began showing signs of his talent regularly, he has been headed straight towards Hamilton. A race between the veteran driver and the new driver seemed inevitable, but Red Bull didn't make a car that could compete until 2021.

Verstappen dived past Hamilton to win in Malaysia in 2017, and their close call in Bahrain in 2018 gave the Red Bull driver a flat tire. Let's not forget Verstappen's crash after being tricked into a high-risk passing attempt in China in the same year. 2019 was also an eventful year for the duo with their tight competition in Monaco, the Hungaroring and Interlagos, all these foreshadowings of their eventual showdown. Because of this tension, by 2021, the two already had a long history of competing with each other.

An Epic Struggle Spanning the Ages

Hamilton, around 13.5 years older than Verstappen, holds every major F1 record, including the most poles, the most wins, and the most titles (tied with Michael Schumacher), among others. This set up a unique "generational war" in Formula One history, with Verstappen as the possible usurper in the years to come.

Such conflicts are extremely rare because they require the convergence of two drives, one of which defines the current age and the other the next. The rivalry between Prost and Lauda in 1984 is an excellent example, but tragic events, like those that happened to Schumacher and Senna in 1994, have too often gotten in the way of such showdowns.

Thus, the stakes were quite high, with Hamilton and Verstappen eager to show their mettle against another top driver.

Intensity

The Formula One season in 2021 was the longest ever recorded. Starting with the Bahrain Grand Prix and ending with the Abu Dhabi finale, the championship race lasted 22 races. Because of this, the dispute went on for a long time, which left the drivers and their crews emotionally and physically exhausted and more likely to make quick, bad decisions.

Competition in sports generates its own stress, but the greats can hold together under strain better than anybody else. This 22-race duel, though, tested both drivers to their limits. Hamilton and Verstappen finished first and second 14 times, while the points lead switched hands five times. It was a race against the clock and an endurance test, with the competitive pendulum constantly swinging to change between the hunter and the hunted.

Future

Many were hoping for a rematch of last year's thrilling championship race in 2022, but instead, Red Bull dominated after Mercedes showed a lack of understanding of F1's new rules.

However, the Toto Wolff-led team has been closing the distance in recent races, so a rematch between Hamilton and Verstappen is possible in 2023.

Already, their competition ranks among the best in Formula One's annals. Hamilton vs Verstappen has the makings of the greatest rivalry of all time if they continue competing at the same level of intensity as they did in 2021.