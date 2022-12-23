Cole Zabala Joins BigR Racing for ‘23 Parts Unlimited AFT Singles Season

BigR Racing is excited to announce it has signed Cole Zabala to contend for the Parts Unlimited AFT Singles presented by KICKER championship during the 2023 Progressive American Flat Track season aboard a Honda CRF450R.

Zabala returns to Parts Unlimited AFT Singles competition following a highly successful Mission Production Twins presented by Vance & Hines campaign in 2022. The Illinois native finished fifth in the category’s championship standings, boasting a pair of podium finishes among his seven top-five finishes.

Zabala’s performance last season continued his upward trajectory after previously demonstrating his front-running potential in the Parts Unlimited AFT Singles class. That was especially true in 2020 and 2021, which saw him score a combined three podiums and secure a top-ten championship ranking in ‘21.

Zabala will be backed by a BigR Racing team that has enjoyed a similar rise in form. Founded by team owner Ron Belt in 2017, the Kansas-based outfit stepped up to the professional ranks in 2022 and immediately proved it belonged with a string top-ten finishes in its debut Progressive AFT season.

Eager to build on that strong start and fronted by a proven podium talent in Zabala, 2023 is poised to be yet another landmark season for rider and team.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join Ron and his team for the 2023 season back in the Parts Unlimited AFT Singles Class,” said Zabala. “Since moving to Mission Production Twins, I always felt that I had unfinished business in AFT Singles to take care of. On this team, there’s so much chemistry because every one of our sponsors has known one another for years. It feels great to be a part of it. I know we have the winning combination to get the job done.”

“I have always kept an eye on Cole and his talent,” said Belt. “After we were able to bring Cole in for two races last year the team knew the mission. Mission accomplished… It’s time to go racing!”

BigR Racing is supported by several of the sport’s leading sponsors. Mike Vinson of Vinson Construction, Mission Foods, ODI Grips, and Motion Pro are new to the effort in ‘23, joining returning sponsors Al Lamb’s Dallas Honda, Scherb Racing, L&R Racing, SPC Racing, VP Racing Fuel, and LBP.