Official Logo Revealed For ASA STARS National Tour

It feels a bit like Christmas morning came just a touch early. Today, Track Enterprises Inc. unveiled the official logo of the ASA STARS National Tour.

“We believe this logo best represents the ASA STARS brand and now helps us march forward in every aspect that is currently being planned,” said Bob Sargent, President of Track Enterprises, which owns and operates the ASA STARS National Tour. “ASA is such a special entity in motorsports and we plan on celebrating that throughout our inaugural year and into the future with pavement Super Late Model racing.”

The logo is filled with the familiar ASA font used prior to the 2000s and incorporates a red-white-and-blue theme to honor its American racing heritage.

Each regional touring series will also be rebranded with the ASA sanction in 2023, including the ASA / CRA Super Series, the ASA Midwest Tour and the ASA Southern Super Series. Keep a watch for the logo reveal with each series website and its social media.

The ASA STARS National Tour will open its 10-race, six-state tour on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the famed Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL. Tickets will go on sale for the inaugural event on Tuesday, January 10.

For the full ASA STARS National Tour schedule, plus Super Late Model rules and other information, please visit the series website at starsnationalseries.com, and be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: STARS National Series | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).

ASA STARS PR