SRX Announces 2023 Schedule and Tracks

Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) have announced their 2023 season schedule. The races will air on six consecutive Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App, bringing back the iconic “ESPN Thursday Night Thunder” branding.

The series will kick off its 2023 schedule at Stafford Motor Speedway in Stafford Springs, Connecticut on July 13th. After that, the series will travel north for its first visit to the iconic Thunder Road Speedbowl in Barre, Vermont on July 20th. SRX will then head south to Virginia for a shootout at Motor Mile Speedway on July 27th before visiting Michigan for the first time to race at the esteemed Berlin Raceway in the greater Grand Rapids area on August 3rd. The series will culminate its 2023 season with back-to-back dirt races at Eldora Speedway (OH) on August 10th, followed by the championship race at Lucas Oil Speedway in Missouri on August 17th.

The 2023 SRX Schedule (all times Eastern)

Date Track Time Network Thursday, July 13 Stafford Motor Speedway (Stafford Springs, CT) 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, July 20 Thunder Road Speedbowl (Barre, VT) 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, July 27 Motor Mile Speedway (Radford, VA) 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, Aug. 3 Berlin Raceway (Grand Rapids, MI) 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, Aug. 10 Eldora Speedway (New Weston, OH) 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, Aug. 17 Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, MO) 9 p.m. ESPN

“The six tracks we selected came from a list of 42 fantastic venues, all who had real interest in hosting an SRX race this summer,” said Don Hawk, SRX Chief Executive Officer. “When selecting the schedule, we prioritized historic tracks that have had success hosting big-time events. We are really excited with the six tracks that have been selected - the venues will be packed and bring incredible energy and local racing passion that will come out on ESPN for Thursday Night Thunder. This summer will be short track racing at its very best. SRX at 6 historic short tracks all over the US – we can’t wait and are so excited for the fans to experience it on ESPN in Primetime.”

“It was important to us to kick-off this summer at Stafford Motor Speedway, in Bristol’s (CT) backyard. Stafford and the Arute Family have done a first-class job, and the proximity to ESPN made the home game concept very exciting. SRX’s first visit to Thunder Road (VT) will be awesome – the fans there are spectacular, and we’re excited for race rans around the country to see how awesome that place is. We are equally excited to visit Motor Mile and Berlin Race - these are two tracks that have been on our radar since day one. Finally, finishing the season with back-to-back dirt races will test the driver’s adaptability. Eldora is a world class facility, and with Tony [Stewart], we know we are getting the very best. And hosting our championship at Lucas Oil Speedway in Missouri will be the perfect finale to a diverse and exciting 2023 summer schedule,” said Hawk.

SRX PR