Movin’ on up! Rahal Excited to Contend for Overall Wins

Bobby Rahal is justifiably proud as he surveys Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s brand-new race shop from his upper-level corner office. The expansive facility in the northern Indianapolis suburb houses Rahal’s IndyCar effort along with BMW M Team RLL, the German marque’s works partner, fielding a pair of BMW M Hybrid V8 prototypes in the Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class of the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. The step up to the new-for-2023 top GTP category represents the culmination of Rahal’s 15-year relationship with BMW, during which his organization has orchestrated 29 poles, 21 race wins and nearly 100 podium finishes in IMSA competition. “We just signed a long-term agreement with BMW last year, and now we actually get to do what I’ve been wanting to do for a number of years and that’s run for overall victories, not just class victories,” Rahal said. “These are sophisticated race cars that are going to be fast, they’re interesting looking, and they’re all a little bit different. “The races are going to be pretty intense, and fans are going to respond to these cars – they look good and they sound good,” he added. “I think IMSA is about to embark on a very, very exciting time for racing and the sport.” Though best known for his success in Indy cars, where he won three CART-sanctioned championships and the 1986 Indianapolis 500, Rahal dovetailed the most accomplished phase of his open-wheel driving career with a successful side hustle in sports cars. In 1987, he finished fifth in the IMSA Camel GT standings despite entering only six of 16 races. He earned podium finishes in every one of those starts, including three wins in Bruce Leven’s Porsche 962. Rahal counts his 1987 victories in the Twelve Hours of Sebring and a 500-kilometer “sprint” on a Columbus, Ohio, temporary course among his most memorable race wins. “Winning Sebring in ’87 was very important to me because of my experiences as a teenager when my father raced there, going down there and crewing for him while watching the Porsche 917s and the 512 Ferraris and the Matras and the Ford GT40s,” he recalled. “Those were great days for me. “Columbus was a 500-kilometer, single-driver street race, and I tell people the only car you could have done that in was a Porsche,” he added. “The 962 was one of my favorite cars, a very comfortable car to drive. You could drive that car hard for a long time. “I really liked sports car racing and that was a pretty good time in history to drive sports cars.” But following a big crash at Sebring in a 1985 March prototype, Rahal’s Indy car owner Jim Trueman and team manager Steve Horne increasingly discouraged him from moonlighting in sports cars. Rahal turned down the opportunity to drive for Jaguar in IMSA in 1988, when the XJR-9 prototype broke Porsche’s 11-year win streak in the Rolex 24 At Daytona.