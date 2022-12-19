Monday, Dec 19

2023 Tri State Pro Stock Series Announced

The Tri State Pro Stock Challenge Series has announced its 2023 schedule with 15 races across California and Oregon scheduled. Drivers will compete for a championship with all 15 races counting in the standings.

 

Teams in the Tri State Pro Stock Challenge Series is a culmination of several west coast groups with weight changes that produces close races. A complete rulebook is available at www.TriStateProStocks.com

 

Tri State Pro Stock Challenge routinely races in a minimum of $1,000-to-win for most feature events and participates in some of the most prestigious races on the West Coast. Action gets underway on March 18 at Stockton Dirt Track. They will join the stars of west coast Sprint Car racing during an April stop at Hanford and participate in the Tilford Tribute at Placerville Speedway.

 

May 27 and 28 will serve as the Rocky Nash Memorial Shootout at Southern Oregon Speedway in Medford before the series makes its first points paying stop in several years at Antioch Speedway on June 10. The series will be joining the Western States Dwarf Car Association during a busy night at the Contra Costa County Fairgrounds.

 

A highly anticipated stop at Chico’s Silver Dollar Speedway beckons on Friday June 16. Tri State Pro Stocks rejoin the Dwarf Cars on July 14 and 15 at Petaluma Speedway.

 

Petaluma Speedway will be the site for the Bob McCoy Tribute in September before the schedule concludes in October for Bakersfield Speedway’s Bud Nationals.

 

Events will feature Pay Per View live streaming coverage through Speed Union TV and FloRacing in 2023!

 

2023 TRI STATE PRO STOCKS SCHEDULE (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

 

18-Mar

STOCKTON DIRT TRACK

  

8-Apr

KELLER AUTO SPEEDWAY

  

22-Apr

PLACERVILLE SPEEDWAY

  

13-May

ANTIOCH SPEEDWAY

  

27-May

SOUTHERN OREGON SPEEDWAY

  

28-May

SOUTHERN OREGON SPEEDWAY

  

10-Jun

ANTIOCH SPEEDWAY

  

16-Jun

SILVER DOLLAR SPEEDWAY

  

24-Jun

STOCKTON DIRT TRACK

  

14-Jul

PETALUMA SPEEDWAY

  

15-Jul

PETALUMA SPEEDWAY

  

26-Aug

STOCKTON DIRT TRACK

  

23-Sep

PETALUMA SPEEDWAY

  

13-Oct

BAKERSFIELD SPEEDWAY

  

14-Oct

BAKERSFIELD SPEEDWAY

Tri Star Pro Tour PR

Speedway Digest Staff

