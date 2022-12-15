Harley-Davidson® and Sturgis Buffalo Chip® Biker Belles® Bring Women’s Empowerment and Mentorship to Daytona

The Sturgis Buffalo Chip Biker Belles® is partnering with Harley-Davidson to bring The Morning Ride to Daytona to celebrate women riders and raise funds for worthy charities. On March 8, 2023, visitors to the 82nd annual Daytona Bike Week can join a guided ride led by Ride Captain Maggie Hicks (@themaggiehicks) and other influential women in the motorcycle industry. Reservations and donation opportunities are available at DaytonaWomensRide.com.

“Partnering alongside our friends at Harley-Davidson helps the Biker Belles mission of supporting women in motorcycling to flourish and grow,” said Toni Woodruff, Biker Belles Program Director. “It’s such a wonderful time to gather and ride together, however, last year sadly got rained out. We are thrilled to have another go at it on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.”

The Morning Ride takes a scenic route that begins and ends at Harley-Davidson headquarters at Daytona International Speedway. This celebration of women in motorcycling is open to all riders. Registration is now open online or available the morning of the ride onsite starting at 7:30 a.m. Kickstands will go up at 9:00 a.m. for a ride led by Maggie Hicks and influential industry women to be announced. A ride-in bike show presented by Renegade Babes will follow The Morning Ride.

One hundred percent of rider contributions from The Morning Ride Daytona go to Biker Belles charities that support women and youth.

Later this year, Tuesday, Aug. 8 during the Sturgis Rally, the annual Biker Belles Women’s Day will celebrate its 15th year at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip. Activities include a Morning Ride, Coffee Clutch brunch and speakers, Comfort Zone by Team Diva, Biker Belles Women’s Bike Show, and more.

Through charitable events like Biker Belles, the Sturgis Buffalo Chip has raised over $2.1 million for worthwhile causes.

More information can be found at BikerBelles.com. Follow on Instagram at @bikerbelles, @harleydavidson, @themaggiehicks