Kody King teams with Pathfinder

A busy 2023 season for Kody King will see him partner with a new chassis manufacturer.



Pathfinder Chassis, which is co-owned by Joe Wood and Jason Schuler, has teamed with King as he looks to build upon his growing resume in stock cars by defending his title at Hawkeye Downs Speedway while also pursuing a Top 5 in the Big 8 Late Model Series standings.



King has seen the success many other drivers in the Midwest have found by utilizing a chassis built by Pathfinder, which is why he believes having the experience of Wood, Schuler and Lars Johnson will allow him to build off the momentum from his strong 2022 campaign.



“I’m very excited to work with everyone over at Pathfinder,” King said. “The championship [at Hawkeye Downs] gives me confidence going into 2023, but I know we can always be better and I’m going to work hard to achieve our goals next season. I can’t wait to get to work.”



Finding a consistent rhythm proved to be essential for King as he branched away from his home tracks in the Midwest to join Lee Faulk Racing’s operation in the southeastern United States, where he competed full-time in the CARS Pro Late Model Tour.



Between his successful championship run at Hawkeye Downs, all his starts in the Midwest and his rookie PLM Tour season, King ended up tallying 13 Top 10’s in 21 total starts. Of those Top 10s, King finished inside the Top 5 on seven different occasions, which included one victory at Hawkeye Downs.



Although there were several challenges King had to endure in 2022, he learned vital information on what it takes to develop proper race craft, which he admitted would not have happened as quickly without balancing out his time in the Midwest and the PLM Tour.



“Running both cars last year made me work on my ability to adapt to different situations quickly,” King said. “I had to really concentrate on what the car was doing instead of what I should be doing."



With a track championship under his belt, King is eager to see what he can do in his family-owned car now that he is with Pathfinder.



For Wood, who has worked with a plethora of talented competitors during his career, he said King possesses all the necessary qualities essential to long-term success in motorsports and is confident the young driver’s best aspects will keep getting displayed in his first season under the Pathfinder banner.



“We are all very excited to have Kody join our team,” Wood said. “I can’t wait to work with him in the Big 8 Series and hopefully for many more years to come as he moves up the ladder in his racing career.”



King knows expectations are going to be high following a championship-winning season at Hawkeye Downs, yet he remains optimistic that another stellar campaign is ahead with Wood, Schuler, Johnson, and everyone at Pathfinder to lean on for advice.



Competing in the Big 8 Series is only going to provide more tests for King as he attempts to stay on top at Hawkeye Downs. Despite this, King is more determined than ever to continue making his case as one of the best young drivers in the Midwest.



“My personal goals for next year are to be competitive no matter where we are racing and to keep learning each time that I’m on track,” King said. “If I can finish strong in the Big 8 Series and earn back-to-back championships at Hawkeye Downs, I’ll feel pretty great.”



Kody would like to thank his parents, grandparents, fans, and supporters along with MPM Marketing and all his partners.

MPM PR