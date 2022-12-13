GTP Test at Daytona Has Drivers Revving

|
There is still a heavy workload to complete before the Roar and Rolex 24 next month. Manufacturers and teams worked feverishly at the test on issues inherent with the development of any new racing technology.
“Acura and HPD (Honda Performance Development) have been doing a really good job on developing this car,” Braun said. “It's a huge undertaking. The guys on the team have been working countless hours just trying to get everything prepared. We've got constant new parts, new pieces, new strategies, new things we're always working on.
“It's this big moving target of moving the needle forward in terms of progress and we certainly have been doing that. We've just been chipping away running through our test plan and it's been going great.”
Derani, who shared the 2021 DPi crown with Nasr when both raced for Action Express, said it is the same in the Cadillac camp. The GM marque will run three cars in the Rolex 24, with two prepared by Chip Ganassi Racing joining the Action Express entry.
“We're at this moment just having fun that we get to share the track with all the other manufacturers,” Derani said, “because it's a great future that the sport’s headed in a very good direction. But at the same time, we're now focused on getting our program ready for the Roar and thinking about the details that we have to control right now before thinking about other people’s programs.”
And while that temptation to see what the competition is up to is great when everyone is gathered on the same track as was the case this week, the need to keep that focus on your own program must take precedence. Especially with the debut race, the iconic Rolex 24, less than eight weeks away.
“Especially this year with where everybody is in development,” emphasized De Phillippi, who’ll be racing the BMW M Hybrid V8. “I think just focusing on your own and not getting sucked into the competitive aspect especially early in the race, trying to stick to your own program. … It's going to be about keeping it all together and performing at the end when it actually matters.”