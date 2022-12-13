MTRSPT1, the live streaming network delivering premium motorsports entertainment to a worldwide audience, has signed a multi-year agreement with SLING TV, the live streaming TV service available on all major streaming devices, smart televisions, tablets, game consoles, computers and smartphones.
MTRSPT1 is the one-stop destination for all motorsports fans. Featuring LIVE races, 40+ series and more than 2,000 hours of content, the channel promises to be a great addition to SLING’s lineup as the only motorsports channel selected to launch on the platform. Now all SLING users can enjoy the two-wheel, four-wheel and other racing action for free, along with magazine and builder shows, documentaries and lifestyle programming, with no payment or credit card required to watch.
“We are committed to making our world-class content accessible to all motorsports fans across all platforms and with SLING TV we continue to deliver on that commitment” said John Duff, MTRSPT1 Chief Operating Officer.
For more information about programming, visit www.MTRSPT1.com.
MTRSPT1 Network Launches On SLING TV Streaming Platform
Adam Sinclair
Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.
Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.
Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network.
Contact Adam: Email
