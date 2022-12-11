Jared Fryar wins Solid Rock Carriers Race of Champions

Jared Fryar won the war on Saturday night at Carteret County Speedway during the Solid Rock Carriers Race of Champions.

Fryar started on the pole and dominated most of the 150-lap late model stock car event, turning back multiple challenges throughout the race and leading 148 laps.

Things took a drastic turn during the final two laps when Doug Barnes Jr. used the bumper on his No. 88 to move Fryar’s No. 14 out of the way to seemingly capture the $10,000 victory at the four-tenths-mile oval.

“That was a heartbreaking way to lose a race,” said Fryar. “We had dominated up to that point and to have someone move us out of the way for the win is just devastating after a run like that.”

However, event officials later disqualified Barnes after reviewing video footage and determining that the No. 88 team had completed an illegal tire change during the race.

That handed the victory and the $10,000 prize to Fryar. It was his second triumph in his last three races following a victory in the CARS Late Model Stock Tour finale in November at Caraway Speedway and a runner-up finish in the Thanksgiving Classic at Southern National Motorsports Park.

“Obviously we don’t want to win races like that, but it is gratifying to know that we followed the rules and it paid off for us in a big way,” Fryar said. “It’s great to end the 2022 season with a victory and hopefully we can carry this momentum with us into the 2023 season and win a few more races.”

Jared Fryar would like to thank his parents, his wife Katy, Candice, Chris, Everett, Derick Jennings, Nick Baity, Daryl Smithback, Zach Darden and spotter Tony White, along with JM Racing, Brandon Gray, R&S Race Cars, Magic Maid, Hempstar Farms & Farmacy, Sterling Building Group, Solid Rock Carriers, John West Race Engines, Eatmon Mobile Home Movers, Bill’s Golf Carts, Racing Electronics, Swift Springs and MPM Marketing.

MPM PR