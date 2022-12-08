Kaylee Bryson Signs on for Full-Time USAC Silver Crown Run in 2023

Kaylee Bryson and Sam Pierce Racing team principals are pleased to announce an exclusive multi-year driver services and agency agreement with Kaylee Bryson.

The Muskogee, Okla. native will become the primary driver of Team SPR’s fleet of USAC Silver Crown cars and compete for the 2023 USAC championship and Rookie of the Year honors.

Bryson will also campaign Team SPR’s LSI Racing / Sam Pierce Chevrolet Camaro SS Trans Am TA2 series cars at select 2023 Trans Am events as scheduling allows.

The driver agency component of the agreement will allow for Kaylee to completely focus on driving, training and further developing her race craft without the distraction of sponsorship and driver placement negotiations as she progresses through testing and team placement for IndyCar or NASCAR platforms during the 2023 racing season and beyond.

The 21-year-old USAC Midget Car standout became the first protégé under SPR team principal Aaron Pierce’s AP Driver Development program during the 2022 racing season, showing impressive speed in multiple test sessions driving SPR Sprint and Midget Cars and Trans Am TA2 Camaros & SGT Corvettes.

Kaylee completed three USAC Silver Crown feature races with SPR in 2022 including her career-defining performance on the Springfield Mile in October - dominating the Bettenhausen 100 by qualifying on the front row, leading 72 laps and finishing fifth despite a broken rocker arm early in the race relegating her machine to seven cylinders.

In November, she charged to a fifth-place finish (from 11th) in her Winged Sprint Car debut at Citrus County (FL) Speedway producing two top-5 finishes in four completed feature races with Team SPR in 2022.

Bryson finished seventh in USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship points with 15 top-ten and five top-five feature finishes, including the best finish ever by woman with the series (2nd) in September at Gas City (Ind.) I-69 Speedway, driving for Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports during the 2022 USAC season.

Kaylee heads to Florida after the PRI show for three days of testing at Sebring International Raceway in preparation for the 2023 Trans Am season opener in February. She will run the Sawyer Chassis house car at the Tulsa Shootout in late December and a Keith Kunz Midget entry at the Chili Bowl Nationals in January.

USAC PR