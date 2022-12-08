Western Midget Racing Reveals 2023 Schedule and Championship Format

Western Midget Racing has revealed its 2023 schedule and championship format including a new venue and two championships to be contested. WMR will crown individual champions for both the Arizona region and the California region in the upcoming season. A series of four national races at Ventura Raceway will bring both regions together with points on the line in each series as well.

The California series encompasses six Friday and Saturday night weekend doubleheaders. The doubleheaders begin on March 31 at Ocean Speedway in Watsonville, Calif. and Saturday night April 1 at Marysville Raceway. WMR competes at Ocean in a total of seven events, including both nights of the prestigious Howard Kaeding Classic on July 14 and 15. The 13th annual classic includes a large field of winged sprint cars each night. Other NorCal stops include two races each at Marysville Raceway and Petaluma Speedway along with a single appearance at Antioch Speedway.

Arizona competitors open their season with a busy start, with races on February 4 and March 4 at Adobe Mountain Speedway in Glendale, Ariz. The series heads west on March 18 for its debut at Mohave Valley Raceway. A second Mohave stop is slated for September 30 as well. Adobe hosts the series on two more spring occasions before the summer break kicks in. The Arizona championship concludes on November 10 and 11 for the second annual Tribute to Billy Shuman, which expands into two complete nights of Midget action in 2023. The inaugural Shuman race attracted 20 midgets to the one-fifth mile bullring with the first B-Feature in WMR history.

Four “national” races will see both the California and Arizona regional championship competitors come together at Ventura Raceway, with dates to be announced. The first event will be in the late spring.

For more information on Western Midget Racing, visit them at www.WesternMidgetRacing.com or follow them on Facebook!

2023 WMR Schedule – Subject to Change

2.4 Adobe Mountain Speedway

3.4 Adobe Mountain Speedway

3.18 Mohave Valley Raceway

3.31 Ocean Speedway

4.1 Marysville Raceway

4.8 Adobe Mountain Speedway

5.6 Adobe Mountain Speedway

5.12 Ocean Speedway

5.13 Petaluma Speedway

6.9 Ocean Speedway

6.10 Antioch Speedway

7.14 & 15 Ocean Speedway *Howard Kaeding Classic*

7.28 Ocean Speedway

7.29 Petaluma Speedway

8.11 Ocean Speedway

8.12 Marysville Raceway

9.16 Adobe Mountain Speedway

9.30 Mohave Valley Raceway

11.10 & 11 Adobe Mountain Speedway *Tribute to Billy Shuman*

NOTE: 4 National dates for Ventura Raceway are TBA

WMR PR