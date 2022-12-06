STARS National Series Late Models To Have Booth At PRI Show This Weekend

With the completion of the Snowball Derby, racers now turn their attention to 2023. The first item of business for the STARS National Series, a trip to the Performance Racing Industry Show in Indianapolis, Indiana this Thursday through Saturday, December 8 - 10, 2022.

Racers are encouraged to stop by PRI Show Booth #7150 to learn more about the new national Super Late Model series set to debut in 2023. Several series officials will be attending STARS booth each day of the show.

Many developments are expected to be unveiled during the PRI Show, including a tentative schedule for 2023. Series officials will also be available to discuss rules and other team information.

“We are looking forward to seeing many of the teams and racers after a very competitive year in 2022,” said Joe Balash, Director of Race Operations. “I know there are a lot of questions, so we will be prepared to cover a lot of territory as it relates to next year to help teams prepare for the upcoming year. Plus, we will be excited to unveil our tentative 2023 schedule.”

The series executive team will also be on hand in Indianapolis to discuss marketing programs with any company that has interest in becoming part of the STARS National Series for its inaugural season.

The second formal team meeting will also be part of the festivities in Indianapolis during the PRI Show. On Saturday, December 10th at 11:00 AM ET, team representatives are invited to participate in an open forum with STARS National Series officials to discuss 2023. The meeting will be held in Room 244.

STARS PR