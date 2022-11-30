39 Events Highlight the 2023 Dirt2Media NOW600 Micro Sprint National Championship Slate!

A 39-race schedule is set for the Dirt2Media NOW600 Micro Sprint National Championship presented by the Hi Plains Building Division in 2023.

The schedule features 39 events of action at 16 different tracks in 7 states across the central United States.

Highlighting the season will be the $1,022.22 to start Dirt2Media Deuces Wild Shootout at US 24 Speedway in Logansport, Indiana, on Sept. 28-30, along with the $2,100 to win and $300 to start NOW600 Nationals at Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Oklahoma on November 3-4.

Kicking off the season on February 24-25, the Ark-La-Tex Speedway in Vivian, Louisiana will host their first ever NOW600 event along with being the first national event in Louisiana.

A week off and the action returns for the Restricted division as they take center stage during the Milestone Outlaw Nationals at Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Oklahoma on March 10-11.

Grayson County Speedway in Bells, Texas returns to the schedule on March 24-25 for the Texas Short Track Showdown.

The month of April will be spent in the Show-Me State with two weekends slated. First up will be the Dallas County Speedway in Urbana on April 14-15, followed by April 28-29 at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex in Sweet Springs.

A lone weekend in May will be hosted at Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on May 5-6 for the annual Terry Walker Memorial.

Sooner 600 Week highlights the month of June.

Caney Valley Speedway will start off the four-night stretch on Wednesday, June 7. Creek County Speedway will host the Thursday night show on June 8. A trip to the Red Dirt Raceway on Friday, June 9, before concluding the Speedweek at Port City Raceway on Saturday, June 10.

Belleville High Banks in Belleville, Kansas, will see the NOW600 National Micros for two nights on June 23-24.

A pair of first-time visits will take place on a three-night stretch in Kansas. Rush County Speedway in La Crosse will host their first ever visit on Thursday, July 6, while Dodge City Raceway Park in Dodge City takes two nights on July 7-8.

The first half of Mid-America Micro Week will fall under NOW600 National sanctioning on Tuesday, July 11, at Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, Oklahoma followed by Wednesday, July 12, at Solomon Valley Raceway in Beloit, Kansas.

The month of July wraps up with a two-night event at KAM Raceway in Hastings, Nebraska, on July 28-29.

On August 18-19, the NOW600 National titans return to Jefferson County Speedway in Fairbury, Nebraska.

The 24th annual Pete Frazier Memorial, presented by Western Flyer Xpress, will take place at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex on Labor Day weekend on September 1-2.

Over $100,000 is on the line on September 28-30 as Dirt2Media presents the Deuces Wild Shootout at US 24 Speedway in Logansport, Indiana. The weekend will be the first national event in the Hoosier State. The Saturday finale will pay $1,002.22 to start for both Stock Non-Wing and Winged A-Class divisions.

On October 19-21 the KKM Giveback Classic returns to Port City Raceway, featuring the Restricted class.

On November 3-4 will be the 11th anniversary NOW600 Nationals at Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Oklahoma paying $2,100 to win and $300 to start for all three national classes.

The 2023 National Championship wraps up on November 10-11 with the first-ever visit to Gulf Coast Speedway in Alvin, Texas.

2023 Dirt2Media NOW600 Micro Sprint National Championship presented by Hi Plains Building Division Schedule of Events.

2/24: Ark-La-Tex Speedway - Vivian, LA

2/25: Ark-La-Tex Speedway - Vivian, LA

3/10: Port City Raceway - Tulsa, OK (Restricted ONLY)

3/11: Port City Raceway - Tulsa, OK (Restricted ONLY)

3/24: Grayson County Speedway - Bells, TX

3/25: Grayson County Speedway - Bells, TX

4/14: Dallas County Speedway - Urbana, MO

4/15: Dallas County Speedway - Urbana, MO

4/28: Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex - Sweet Springs, MO

4/29: Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex - Sweet Springs, MO

5/5: Port City Raceway - Tulsa, OK

5/6: Port City Raceway - Tulsa, OK

6/7: Caney Valley Speedway - Caney, KS (Sooner 600 Week)

6/8: Creek County Speedway - Sapulpa, OK (Sooner 600 Week)

6/9: Red Dirt Raceway - Meeker, OK (Sooner 600 Week)

6/10: Port City Raceway - Tulsa, OK (Sooner 600 Week)

6/23: Belleville High Banks - Belleville, KS

6/24: Belleville High Banks - Belleville, KS

7/6: Rush County Speedway - La Crosse, KS

7/7: Dodge City Raceway Park - Dodge City, KS

7/8: Dodge City Raceway Park - Dodge City, KS

7/11: Red Dirt Raceway - Meeker, OK (Restricted & Non-Wing ONLY)

7/12: Solomon Valley Raceway - Beloit, KS (Restricted & Non-Wing ONLY)

7/28: KAM Raceway - Hastings, NE

7/29: KAM Raceway - Hastings, NE

8/18: Jefferson County Speedway - Fairbury, NE

8/19: Jefferson County Speedway - Fairbury, NE

9/1: Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex - Sweet Springs, MO (Pete Frazier Memorial)

9/2: Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex - Sweet Springs, MO (Pete Frazier Memorial)

9/28: US 24 Speedway - Logansport, IN (Dirt2Media Deuces Wild Shootout)

9/29: US 24 Speedway - Logansport, IN (Dirt2Media Deuces Wild Shootout)

9/30: US 24 Speedway - Logansport, IN (Dirt2Media Deuces Wild Shootout)

10/19: Port City Raceway - Tulsa, OK (KKM Giveback Classic)

10/20: Port City Raceway - Tulsa, OK (KKM Giveback Classic)

10/21: Port City Raceway - Tulsa, OK (KKM Giveback Classic)

11/3: Creek County Speedway - Sapulpa, OK (NOW600 Nationals)

11/4: Creek County Speedway - Sapulpa, OK (NOW600 Nationals)

10/10: Gulf Coast Speedway - Alvin, TX

11/11: Gulf Coast Speedway - Alvin, TX (Season Championship)

Now 600 PR