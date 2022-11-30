STARS National Series 2023 Opening Date Announced

Within the sports world, March is always known for its madness and now it’ll have just a bit more.

The highly anticipated inaugural event for the STARS National Series is slated for Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL. A 200-lap national Super Late Model race at the famed half-mile facility will start the season.

The STARS National Series and officials from Five Flags Speedway confirmed the date on Wednesday.

“What better place to kick off our STARS National Series than at Five Flags Speedway, the home of the Snowball Derby,” said Bob Sargent, President of Track Enterprises which owns and operates the series. “The entire Bryant family have been big supporters of Super Late Model racing and our initiative to bring a national series back. We look forward to some great weather in the Panhandle of Florida that time of the year as well as some great racing.”

It will be a busy month at Five Flags Speedway as the ARCA Menards Series East event will also be on tap on Saturday, March 25th.

“We are excited to put on a little “March Mania” in the spring at Five Flags Speedway by hosting the inaugural event for the STARS National Series and our traditional ARCA event,” said Tim Bryant, Promoter of Five Flags Speedway. “Fans have wanted a national Super Late Model tour for years and we feel that event will be a big one for racers and fans alike.”

More details regarding the STARS National Series event at Five Flags Speedway on Saturday, March 11, 2023 will be coming soon.

Online ticket sales for “March Mania” at Five Flags Speedway, for both events, will go on sale on Tuesday, January 10 at 11:00 AM ET.

The schedule for the inaugural STARS National Series in 2023 is tentatively set to be announced at the PRI Show in Indianapolis, IN (December 8 - 10).

STARS National Series

The highly-anticipated STARS National Series will debut in 2023 for Super Late Model racing in America. Announced in October, many of the best drivers in America are expected to compete in the 10-race national tour with a minimum $100,000 point fund. The championship team will be guaranteed $25,000.

The national series is made up of three races from each of the regional Super Late Model Series under the Track Enterprises banner; the ARCA / CRA Super Series, the ARCA Midwest Tour and the Southern Super Series. The championship event will be the All-American 400 at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway in Tennessee.

Track Enterprises, a Racing Promotions Company based in Illinois, will operate the STARS National Series. It announced the acquisition of the CRA sanctioning body in January and followed that up with the purchase of the ARCA Midwest Tour in July. In October, Track Enterprises President, Bob Sargent announced a partnership with the Southern Super Series which set the table for the formation of the STARS National Tour.

For more information, please visit the series website at starsnationalseries.com, or be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: STARS National Series | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).

STARS PR