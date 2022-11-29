DIRTcar Nationals Makes Schedule Updates to Enhance Driver, Fan Experience

Entering the 52nd DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park, Feb. 6-18, fans and drivers will be treated to an enhanced schedule and several purse increases, including Saturday night World of Outlaws Sprint Car and Late Model Features paying $20,000 to win and $1,500 to start.

The two-week spectacle will feature the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, DIRTcar UMP Modifieds and All Star Circuit of Champions during Week 1 (Feb. 6-11), and then the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models, DIRTcar Late Models, Super DIRTcar Series and USAC Non-Wing Sprint Cars during Week 2 (Feb. 13-18).

New this year, you’ll see an adjusted schedule for the Late Models and Super DIRTcar Series, new formats for the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds and Super DIRTcar Series, the addition of USAC Non-Wing Sprint Cars and purse increases for the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars, World of Outlaws Late Models and Super DIRTcar Series.

WEEK 1 HIGHLIGHTS

Sprint Cars (All Star Circuit of Champions, Feb. 7-8 / World of Outlaws, Feb. 9-11) – Sprint Cars will again highlight the first week of DIRTcar Nationals, but the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars will see a special purse increase on Saturday, Feb. 11. This year, drivers will be competing for a $20,000 paycheck and a guaranteed $1,500 to start the final Feature of the week.

The All Star Circuit of Champions will kick off the week for the Sprints Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 6-7. Then, the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars will commence their 2023 season, Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 8-11. The overall Sprint Car Big Gator champion will also be crowned on Saturday.

DIRTcar UMP Modifieds (Feb. 6-11) – The “Ironmen” of DIRTcar Nationals will see 30 Feature winners before Saturday’s Gator Championship finale this year.

Monday to Friday (Feb. 6-10) will have six DIRTcar UMP Modified Features a night. The $5,000-to-win finale on Saturday will be a normal program with Hot Laps, Qualifying, Heat Races and Last Chance Showdowns to fill out the 30-lap Gator Championship field. The week’s overall Big Gator champion for the division will also be crowned that night.

WEEK 2 HIGHLIGHTS

Late Models (DIRTcar Late Models, Feb. 13-15 / World of Outlaws, Feb. 16-18) – The World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models will also see an increased Saturday (Feb. 18) purse paying $20,000 to win and $1,500 to start.

The DIRTcar Late Models will now race three nights, running Monday through Wednesday, Feb. 13-15. And on Wednesday, they’ll run Triple Features – the field split into three 25-lap races.

Then, the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models will take over for the rest of the week (Thursday to Saturday, Feb. 16-18) continuing their 2023 season that started at Volusia during Sunshine Nationals, Jan. 18-21. The overall Late Model Big Gator champion will be crowned on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Super DIRTcar Series (Feb. 15-18) – With four nights of racing this year, drivers will content for a larger overall purse. The Features Wednesday through Friday, Feb. 15-17, will pay $5,000 to win and Saturday’s (Feb. 18) Feature will pay $7,500 to win.

They’ll also see the testing of a new format for the four non-points events. Like the World of Outlaws, drivers will now draw for their qualifying order and their qualifying result will determine which Heat Race they’ll be in and where they’ll start. The top-two finishers from each Heat Race will go to the redraw.

USAC Non-Wing Sprint Cars (Feb. 13-14) – Non-Wing Sprint Cars return to DIRTcar Nationals, again, making history with USAC’s event debut. Bringing the biggest names in Non-Wing Sprint Car racing to Barberville, FL, the Series will run Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 13-14, to help kick off the second week and crown the second-ever Non-Wing Sprint Car Big Gator champion Tuesday night.

Below is the schedule for the 52nd DIRTcar Nationals, Feb. 6-18:

Monday, Feb. 6 DIRTcar UMP Modifieds / Sprint Car Hot Laps Tuesday, Feb. 7 All Star Circuit of Champions / DIRTcar UMP Modifieds Wednesday, Feb. 8 All Star Circuit of Champions / DIRTcar UMP Modifieds Thursday, Feb. 9 World of Outlaws Sprint Cars / DIRTcar UMP Modifieds Friday, Feb. 10 World of Outlaws Sprint Cars / DIRTcar UMP Modifieds Saturday, Feb. 11 (Championship Night) World of Outlaws Sprint Cars / DIRTcar UMP Modifieds Sunday, Feb. 12 Off Day Monday, Feb. 13 DIRTcar Late Models / USAC Non-Wing Sprint Cars Tuesday, Feb. 14 DIRTcar Late Models / USAC Non-Wing Sprint Cars Wednesday, Feb. 15 DIRTcar Late Models / Super DIRTcar Series Thursday, Feb. 16 World of Outlaws Late Models / Super DIRTcar Series Friday, Feb. 17 World of Outlaws Late Models / Super DIRTcar Series Saturday, Feb. 18 (Championship Night) World of Outlaws Late Models / Super DIRTcar Series

For the full daily schedules, CLICK HERE.

Gates are scheduled to open at 5pm (ET) every day. Tickets are now available at this link, CLICK HERE

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all the action live on DIRTVision – either at DIRTVision.com or by downloading the DIRTVision App.

DIRTcar Series PR