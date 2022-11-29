DIRTVision Set For Live Broadcast of Whiskey Myers Concert

DIRTVision is set to bring a new experience to its subscribers with a live broadcast of Whiskey Myers’ concert on Sunday, Dec. 11, from the Macon Centreplex in Macon, GA.

As part of the multi-Platinum band’s 2022 Tornillo tour, the concert will start at 9pm (ET) – all part of the live DIRTVision broadcast available by signing up for a free registration by CLICKING HERE.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Whiskey Myers and bring DIRTVision subscribers and registered users our first live concert,” said DIRTVision General Manager Jim Chiappelli. “We’re always looking for ways to expand DIRTVision’s selection for fans and this is an exciting new broadcast with a fan-favorite band that has supported the World of Outlaws all year.”

Whiskey Myers shares its birthplace with the World of Outlaws, having formed in Texas and now selling out shows across the globe. Composed of members Cody Cannon, Cody Tate, John Jeffers, Jeff Hogg, Jamey Gleaves and Tony Kent, the group has sold more than 1.4 million albums and amassed nearly 2 billion streams while earning four RIAA Platinum & Gold certifications as an independent band.

Their latest self-produced album, Tornillo, is available everywhere now as the follow-up to 2019’s self-titled album, Whiskey Myers, which debuted at No. 1 on both the Country and Americana sales charts, No. 2 on the Rock chart and No. 6 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart. The band known for their high-energy live show and unique sound has also had nine songs featured in Paramount Network’s hit show “Yellowstone,” plus an on-screen performance during season one, as well as songs featured in the Angelina Jolie film “Those Who Wish Me Dead” and hit CBS series “SEAL Team.”

Earlier this year, the band partnered with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, becoming the presenting sponsor of Johnny Gibson’s “4-wide Salute to the Fans.”

Those with a DIRTVision annual Platinum FAST PASS or monthly FAST PASS will be able to watch the concert, along with anyone who registers at DIRTVision.com for free access to the Video Vault and other content. Fans can sign up for a DIRTVision subscription free of charge by CLICKING HERE.

For more information on Whiskey Myers, visit WhiskeyMyers.com and follow on social media @WhiskeyMyers.

DIRTcar Series PR