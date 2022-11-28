Fire Suppression Solutions Partners With Thorn and Jones for Snowball Derby

Wisconsin business Fire Suppression Solutions, LLC will make their first Snowball Derby appearance partnering with Derek Thorn & Conner Jones in the prestigious 55th Snowball Derby in Pensacola, Florida December 2-4.

Fire Suppression Solutions will adorn both of Thorn’s No. 43 Campbell Motorsports Toyotas in the Pro Late Model Snowflake 100 on Dec. 3 and the Snowball Derby for Super Late Models on Dec. 4 with veteran crew chief Mike Keen at the helm.

Fire Suppression Solutions is the exclusive US distributor of GreenEx Aerosol fire suppression products. President and COO Mark Mock met Thorn at the Slinger Nationals in July and plans where developed thru MDM Consulting to enter motorsports to make their largest effort to date in motorsports to support two teams.

Fredericksburg, Virginia driver Conner Jones will also carry their support on his No. 44 R&S Race Cars Toyota in the Snowball Derby and will be eligible for the $10,000 bonus to the highest finishing rookie. 2018 Snowball Derby winning Crew Chief Marcus Richmond will be calling the shots. Representatives from Fire Suppression Solutions will be in attendance for the week of activities at the Five Flags Speedway, culminating in Sunday’s race.

“We are thrilled to announce this alliance with Derek and Conner for the 55th Snowball Derby. I want to thank Marty Melo and MDM Consulting for putting us all together and opening doors for Fire Supersession Solutions to enter into the racing world,” Mock said. “Meeting Derek and his team in our back yard at the Slinger Nationals this past summer was an honor for our group.”

“We hope our Fire Suppression Tool (FST) is never needed, but it gives me comfort knowing it is protecting the race family like it does for our own and many other families.”

Driver Derek Thorn continues his bid for his first Snowball Derby triumph. The winner of the 2021 Snowflake 100 is one of the most accomplished Super Late Model competitors, residing in Bakersfield, Calif., while Connor Jones will make his debut in the Snowball Derby. Both Thorn and Jones will compete in Fury Chassis in the Derby, which will be televised by Racing America.

For more information on Fire Suppression Solutions, visit https://firesuppressionsolutions.com/

R&S Race Cars PR