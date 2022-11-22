ARCA Menards Series East and West 2023 Schedules Announced

Downriver Detroit’s Flat Rock Speedway hosted 56 ARCA Menards Series races from 1953 through 2000 and at just a quarter mile will be the shortest track on the East schedule.

The East season will conclude with four consecutive combination events with the ARCA Menards Series at Iowa Speedway, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, The Milwaukee Mile, and Bristol Motor Speedway.

The East race at Dover will be part of a conjunction weekend with the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series, while the races at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, The Milwaukee Mile, and Bristol Motor Speedway will all be same-day doubleheaders with the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

Irwindale Speedway in suburban Los Angeles will again host a pair of West races on April 1 and July 1.