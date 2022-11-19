Saturday, Nov 19

Gus Dean Ready to Play in the Mud – One More Time in 2022

Racing News
Saturday, Nov 19 4
Gus Dean Ready to Play in the Mud – One More Time in 2022 Gus Dean Photo

Veteran Motorsports driver Gus Dean is ready to get down and dirty one more time this season as he’ll partake in Saturday’s “Trucks Gone Wild” in Twitty’s Mud Bog in Ulmer, S.C.

Dean, the two-time ARCA Menards Series winner will showcase his massive Mud Truck nicknamed “Vengeance” as the Bluffton, S.C. native looks to deliver another podium finish to close out a competitive 2022 Motorsports season.
 

“Man, I’m looking forward to Saturday’s “Trucks Gone Wild,” because it certainly is going to be wild,” said Dean with a chuckle. “We have had a lot of fun with our Vengeance Mud Truck this season. It has grasped the attention of onlookers and competitors and with every run – I seem to be getting better and faster behind the wheel.

 

“It would be great to end the season with another strong finish and carry some momentum into the off-season.”

This weekend, Dean returns to the race track as a married man. Last month, Dean married fiancé Briar Foran in a lavish wedding in Barnwell, S.C.

 

With his best friend by his side, Dean is hoping Saturday leads the opportunity to win the event – less than a year and a half after expanding his Motorsports horizon to wrestling a vehicle that relishes in more than 2600 of horsepower.

 

“It’s great to have Briar at the race this weekend as my wife,” Dean said. “She’s been my biggest supporter in and out of racing – but to attend Saturday’s Mud Bog event as husband and wife is certainly special.

 

“But Briar isn’t my only supporter this weekend,” added Dean. “We have a full house. We have friends from North Carolina visiting, plus my parents, my Vengeance crew and fans from all over I know who are cheering us on. It’s going to be a competitive but certainly entertaining event.”
 

Saturday’s “Trucks Gone Wild” event will conclude Dean’s 2022 Motorsports schedule. This season, the South Carolinian participated in Late Models, the ARCA Menards Series and Mud Truck competition.

 

Dean experienced success in all three series, including a top-five finish in the ARCA Menards Series season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway driving for Venturini Motorsports.

 

No matter what happens on Saturday, Dean is thankful to continue a racing career and will soon be ready for 2023.

 

“It’s been a busy year, especially with the wedding taking precedence – but we’ve been very competitive,” Dean added. “Returning to ARCA partnered with Venturini Motorsports and top-five finishes in every race has been fantastic. We showed a lot of speed with our Late Model and of course the success in the Mud Truck too. It’s all part of the journey and I would not change it for anything.

 

“We have some racing already locked down for next season and I look forwarding to being able to announce those plans soon.” 

 

For more on Gus Dean, please visit GusDean.com, like him on Facebook (Gus Dean Racing) and follow him on Instagram (@GusDean) and Twitter (@GusDean). 

 

Gus Dean PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« NASCAR Hall of Fame Driver Bobby Labonte and Herbalife Nutrition Surprise Kids in Need with New Bikes TOYOTA USAC: Kofoid Earns 11th Win of 2022 USAC Season On Night Two of the Hangtown 100 »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.