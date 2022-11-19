Gus Dean Ready to Play in the Mud – One More Time in 2022

|
Saturday’s “Trucks Gone Wild” event will conclude Dean’s 2022 Motorsports schedule. This season, the South Carolinian participated in Late Models, the ARCA Menards Series and Mud Truck competition.
Dean experienced success in all three series, including a top-five finish in the ARCA Menards Series season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway driving for Venturini Motorsports.
No matter what happens on Saturday, Dean is thankful to continue a racing career and will soon be ready for 2023.
“It’s been a busy year, especially with the wedding taking precedence – but we’ve been very competitive,” Dean added. “Returning to ARCA partnered with Venturini Motorsports and top-five finishes in every race has been fantastic. We showed a lot of speed with our Late Model and of course the success in the Mud Truck too. It’s all part of the journey and I would not change it for anything.
“We have some racing already locked down for next season and I look forwarding to being able to announce those plans soon.”
