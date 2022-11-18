NASCAR Hall of Fame Driver Bobby Labonte and Herbalife Nutrition Surprise Kids in Need with New Bikes

The Bobby Labonte Foundation, founded by NASCAR Champion and Hall of Fame race car driver Bobby Labonte, teamed up with Herbalife Nutrition to build and donate 60 kids’ bikes at the YWCA of Winston-Salem, N.C. on Thursday as part of the foundation’s annual charitable efforts. The surprise giveaway, which benefited children enrolled at the YWCA’s Best Choice Learning Center, also included helmets and bike safety lessons provided by Brenner Children’s Hospital.



The Bobby Labonte Foundation and Herbalife also surprised center representatives with two oversized checks for $10,000 each. The Best Choice Learning Center focuses on education and income equality, providing K-8 academic enrichment and need-based scholarships along with nutrition education, healthy snacks and hot meals.



“My foundation works in partnership with the local community and community organizations to empower parents, families and children to build a strong foundation for their futures. Encouraging kids to live a healthy lifestyle is one way to do that,” said Bobby Labonte. “We are so grateful for partners like Herbalife who help make our efforts possible. They were excited to pitch in to support the Best Choice Learning Center too, which is an invaluable resource for so many families in our community.”



The bikes were built by employees at Herbalife’s Winston-Salem facility the day before with guidance from bike mechanics at Paul’s Cycling and Fitness.



“Herbalife, a company focused on nutrition, health and wellness, was excited to be part of the bike build and giveaway. Witnessing the childrens’ reactions when they were surprised with a new bike was priceless for our team,” said Gene Corbett, vice president of human resources at Herbalife Nutrition. “We value our long-term partnership with the Best Choice Learning Center and look forward to continuing to support their mission to educate and advocate for children in need in Winston-Salem. Herbalife also wants to thank the Bobby Labonte Foundation for their partnership. As we have seen through this event, we were able to make a significant impact on both the center itself and the children they serve.”



Before the children received their bikes, Labonte and his wife, Kristin, a former national champion cyclist, encouraged them to stay healthy by being active and to always wear helmets when riding. Hayluri Beckles, Pediatric Trauma Prevention Coordinator at Brenner Children’s Hospital and Safe Kids Northwest Piedmont Coordinator, showed them how to ride their bikes safely before the children were fitted with new helmets of their own.



“Today has been an awesome day for the Best Choice Learning Center,” said Marilyn Odom, vice president of youth services at YWCA of Winston-Salem. “We are so appreciative of the Bobby Labonte Foundation and Herbalife’s donations of bikes and helmets, plus the $20,000 financial gift. These funds will enable us to continue to help children, while the bikes will help them stay active. We’ve also learned the importance of bike safety, and we are so happy about all of it.”



Hundreds of children in the Triad have received bikes from the Bobby Labonte Foundation over the years. To find out more about the Bobby Labonte Foundation, visit bobbylabontefoundation.org.



Bobby Labonte Foundation PR