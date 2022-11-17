Thursday, Nov 17

The ’67 by Charge Cars makes its public debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show

Racing News
Thursday, Nov 17 6
The ’67 by Charge Cars makes its public debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show

 Charge Cars will continue to take the US by storm when its ’67 goes on display to the public at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show. Running from 18-27 November 2022, the show will give performance enthusiasts and classic car fans a chance to see the iconic lines of the ’67 by Charge Cars. 

The British car maker will showcase its stunning Satin Kaynite Blue model at the LA Auto Show after it received a very positive reception when it was revealed to the media last month. Located in the atrium of the West Hall at the LA Convention Center, the ’67 by Charge Cars will be one of the “must see” attractions at this year’s show.

Production of the ‘67 is limited to 499 vehicles, hand-built in London by the Charge Cars team who carefully assemble the lightweight carbon fiber body panels over the brand new steel body shell. The shell accommodates advanced electrification that provides 1120 lb-ft of torque and propels the ’67 from 0-60 mph in 3.9 seconds. The electronics allow advanced 4iWD torque vectoring technology as well as a number of important driver aids. There is also a fully-connected driver interface as part of the brand new interior design, which includes keyless access and a premium, immersive sound system.

The London-based team at Charge Cars consists of experienced automotive designers and engineers who bring experience across multiple sectors to develop and assemble the first cars using core components from technology partner Elements Auto, a division of Arrival. Members of the team will be available to discuss aspects of the ’67 by Charge Cars with show visitors.

“We are excited to continue our US tour with a display at the Los Angeles Auto Show, which begins later this week. It will give enthusiasts and potential customers an opportunity to see the ’67 by Charge Cars in the flesh and get a proper insight into the technology we’ve packaged in the iconic vehicle,” said Vadim Shagaleev, CEO of Charge Cars. 

 

SPECIFICATION AND FEATURES 

’67 BY CHARGE CARS 

Electric Motors: 

  • 4x PMSM (Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors) 

Drive: 

  • 4iWD (4 independent Wheel Drive) 

Battery: 

  • 63 kWh 

Total Peak Power: 

  • 400 kW 

Total Motor Torque: 

  • 1520 Nm 

Range: 

  • 200 miles (322 km)* 

Acceleration: 

  • 3.9 seconds (0-60 mph) 

Charging: 

  • DC Peak Power: 50 kW 
  • DC Charging Speed: 1 hour (0-80%) 
  • AC Peak Power: 
  • 22 kW (Europe) 
  • 14 kW (US) 

 

Exterior: 

  • Wheels: 
  • 18x8" - Front 
  • 18x10" - Rear 
  • Tires: 
  • 235/40 ZR18 Michelin Pilot Sport 4S - Front 
  • 285/40 ZR18 Michelin Pilot Sport 4S - Rear 

 

Interior: 

  • Two-seat configuration 
  • Electrically adjustable and heated seats with lumbar support 
  • Rear luggage deck 
  • Wireless phone charging 

 

Comfort & Convenience: 

  • Bespoke LED headlights with daytime running lights and automatic activation 
  • Bespoke signature LED tail lights 
  • Electric windows 
  • Electrically adjustable heated and folding door mirrors 
  • Auto-dimming rearview mirror 
  • Automatic climate control 
  • Steering wheel-mounted controls 
  • Electric power-assisted steering 
  • Tilt adjustable steering wheel 
  • Soft-close door latches 
  • Heated front and rear glass 

 

Safety: 

  • Anti-theft alarm system 
  • Anti-lock braking system 
  • Traction control 
  • Tire pressure monitoring system 

 

Drivetrain: 

  • Single-speed transmission 
  • McPherson strut front suspension 
  • Double-wishbone rear suspension 
  • Performance four-piston brake calipers front and rear 
  • Electronic parking brake 
  • Adjustable driving modes 
  • Regenerative braking 

 

Technology: 

  • Adaptive cruise control 
  • Traffic sign recognition 
  • Reversing camera 
  • Rain and lighting sensors 
  • Phone app integration 
  • Over-the-air updates 

 

In-car Experience: 

  • 12.3” driver display 
  • 12.8” central display 
  • Eight speakers plus subwoofer for an immersive sound experience 
  • Bluetooth connectivity 
  • Wireless phone charging 
  • Navigation system 

* Vehicle range may vary depending on conditions, driving style, terrain, temperature, and more

 

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Progressive AFT Sets New Viewership Record of 3.4MM Viewers During 2022 Season Top Fuel star Brittany Force dominated in 2022 »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.