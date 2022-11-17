Good Ranchers Joins Team Penske Indycar Partner Lineup

Team Penske and Good Ranchers today announced a new partnership that will feature the premium meat purveyor’s colors and branding on the No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet driven by Scott McLaughlin for multiple NTT INDYCAR SERIES races in 2023 and beyond. Good Ranchers will make its debut as the primary sponsor of the No. 3 Chevrolet during the April 28-30 race weekend at the picturesque Barber Motorsports Park road course, located just outside of Birmingham, Ala.

Good Ranchers will also join the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) partner lineup in 2023 and will feature activation throughout the month of May at IMS, when over 300,000 fans will visit the historic venue, culminating with the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 28.

“It’s always exciting to see new brands activate within our sport,” said Tim Cindric, Team Penske President. “Good Ranchers certainly fits that bill. They have a fresh and innovative approach that will be a terrific match for Scott McLaughlin’s outgoing personality. This combination should also prove to be a real benefit to the overall INDYCAR community and the fan experience.”

Since the company was founded in 2017, Good Ranchers has worked 100 percent with American cattle farms and ranches to reliably provide steakhouse quality sustainable meats at an affordable price. Additionally, the company’s motto of “Do Good While We Eat Good” has resulted in the donation of over 1,000,000 meals to local food banks in Good Ranchers’ ongoing effort to fight food insecurity and childhood hunger. For every box purchased, Good Ranchers donates 10 meals to families in need.

“We couldn't be more excited to join Team Penske,” said Ben Spell, Good Ranchers Chief Executive Officer. “The rich history of this company is something we’re honored to be included in moving forward. Our mission is to bring everyone to the table to share in the best of what makes life good. We hope to play our part in helping each person enjoy the sweet taste of victory as well as a delicious American meal.”

Good Ranchers will partner with McLaughlin, one of the rising stars of the INDYCAR SERIES. After earning Rookie of the Year honors in 2021, the New Zealander produced impressive results in 2022, just as he did during his record-setting Australian Supercars career. McLaughlin’s three race wins and three NTT P1 Pole Awards in 2022 helped propel him to a fourth-place finish in the series championship standings.

“It is an honor to have a new partner like Good Ranchers as part of the No. 3 Chevy team,” said McLaughlin. “After our initial meeting, I knew they would be a great fit for the team. They share the same vision and focus as Team Penske, while also enjoying the excitement and competition of sports in America. We look forward to a successful partnership while we enjoy amazing meat together at the same time.”

The 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season will begin on Sunday, March 5 on the streets of St. Petersburg, Fla. McLaughlin is the defending polesitter and race winner at St. Petersburg.

Team Penske PR