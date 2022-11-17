Talent-Loaded USAC Midget Field Set for Merced Return on Nov. 22-23

All four of Merced (Calif.) Speedway’s past USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship feature winners are entered for the series’ return to the 1/4-mile dirt oval for back-to-back nights on Tuesday and Wednesday night, November 22-23.

RMS Racing teammates Thomas Meseraull (San Jose, Calif.) and Justin Grant (Ione, Calif.) have captured the opening night of the doubleheader during both visits to the track in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Series champions Tanner Thorson (Minden, Nev.) and Buddy Kofoid (Penngrove, Calif.) have each scored victories on the second night the Merced trip in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Four is the magic number for Merced with a quintuplet of past USAC National Midget champs with 2018 titlist Logan Seavey (Sutter, Calif.) and 2017’s top dawg, Spencer Bayston (Lebanon, Ind.).

They’re joined by a slew of USAC National Midget feature winners in this talented and deep field. Among the 17 past series winners are Shane Golobic (Fremont, Calif.), also a USAC Western States Midget feature winner at Merced in April of this year.

Also in the category of National winners are Cannon McIntosh (Bixby, Okla.), Michael Pickens (Auckland, N.Z.), Kevin Thomas Jr. (Cullman, Ala.), Shane Golobic (Fremont, Calif.), Jacob Denney (Galloway, Ohio), Emerson Axsom (Franklin, Ind.), Tanner Carrick (Lincoln, Calif.), Jason McDougal (Broken Arrow, Okla.), Daison Pursley (Locust Grove, Okla.), leading series Rookie Mitchel Moles (Raisin City, Calif.) and Ryan Timms (Oklahoma City, Okla.).

USAC Western States Midget champions Blake Bower (Brentwood, Calif.) and Michael Faccinto (Hanford, Calif.) seek success at Merced as does Carson Macedo (Lemoore, Calif.), the 2016 USAC National Midget Rookie of the Year who led all drivers with 11 victories on the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car victories in 2022.

Both Tuesday and Wednesday’s events pay $4,000-to-win for the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship. Winged 360 Sprint Cars are also on the card both nights.

The pits open at 2pm Pacific and grandstands at 5pm with the drivers meeting set for 5pm and cars on track at 5:30pm.

Adult general admission for ages 13 and up is $25. Kids 6-12 general admission is $10. Senior general admission is $20. Military general admission is $20.

USAC PR