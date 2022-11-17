Historic Sale of Harley-Davidson Dealership and Destination Daytona

DCG Acquisitions, a Dave Cantin Group company, one of the largest financial advisory services firms for mergers and acquisitions specializing in automotive buy/sell transactions, and the Rossmeyer family announced the sale of Bruce Rossmeyer's Daytona Harley-Davidson and Destination Daytona after being in business for 28 years, to Teddy Morse of the Ed Morse Automotive Group.

President Brian Brown and Managing Director Robert Turbyfill of DCG Acquisitions facilitated the transaction. The dealership will operate under the name Teddy Morse's Daytona Harley-Davidson, along with the Main Street location. Destination Daytona will continue to operate with its existing tenants, the Clarion Inn Ormond Beach, the Pavilion, and Saints & Sinners Pub.

“This is one of the most historic and influential acquisitions in Florida’s history,” said Executive Chairman and CEO Dave Cantin. “A Harley-Davidson is more than just a motorcycle. It’s a lifestyle. It was an honor to work with the Rossmeyer family and Teddy Morse on this landmark transaction, helping ensure the legacy of Bruce continues for generations to come.”

"Our kids continued Bruce's dream after his death and I am very proud of them," said principal owner Sandy Rossmeyer. “I am also extremely pleased that we are selling to a buyer who knew Bruce and that Mr. Morse is thrilled to carry on the Daytona Harley­ Davidson legacy. The time to sell is when you are on top, and my children and our loyal team of associates have certainly kept us there and will work hard to help Teddy build his own Harley- Davidson legacy."

Ed Morse Automotive Group currently owns 32 locations that house 63 automotive franchises and recently purchased three Harley-Davidson dealerships in Texas. The New Smyrna Harley-Davidson dealership will be closing permanently on November 30, 2022.