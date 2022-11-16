TOYOTA USAC: Meseraull Drives Toyota to USAC Winner’s Circle at Bakersfield

Thomas Meseraull overtook Taylor Reimer on lap seven of 30 and never looked back as he drove off to a dominating win in the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series’ November Classic at Bakersfield Speedway, Tuesday night. Michael Pickens would place second, while point leader Buddy Kofoid finished third as Toyota-powered drivers swept the podium.

The victory is the third national feature win of the season for Meseraull and the 11th of his career with Toyota power.

Starting from the pole, Reimer would lead the first six laps of the race before Meseraull eventually threw a slider at her heading into turn four to take the lead on lap seven.

As Meseraull settled into the top spot, Pickens, who is driving the seven-race Western Swing for Dave Mac Dalby Motorsports, would move into second on lap 12, with Reimer holding down the third spot until lap 20 when Keith Kunz Motorsports teammate Kofoid was able to get past for third. Over the final 10 laps, Kofoid would close on Pickens as the two battled for the runner-up spot, while upfront it was all Meseraull.

A late red flag would bunch the field for a two-lap shootout, but Meseraull nailed the restart, quickly pulling away on the way to the victory, followed by Pickens, Kofoid and Cannon McIntosh in fourth. With the podium finish, defending series champion Kofoid widened his point lead over Justin Grant, who finished sixth on the night.

Four more Toyota-powered drivers earned top-10 finishes on the night with Brenham Crouch placing seventh, Emerson Axsom was eighth, Chance Crum came home in ninth and 2017 USAC champion Spencer Bayston finished tenth.

The USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series continues its Western Swing on Thursday night for the first night of the three-race Hangtown 100 at Placerville Speedway.

Quotes:

Thomas Meseraull, RMS Racing: “I watched a lot of Go-Pro footage coming into the race and the #67 (Kofoid) has just been faster than we have. So, I changed my package up a little bit today. We killed it with the motor and just killed it overall tonight. I’m stoked for my team. We just hung everything out there tonight. Hats off to everyone who came out tonight.”

Buddy Kofoid, Keith Kunz Motorsports: “I love coming to Bakersfield. I was in a brand-new car that I never even sat in before tonight. I felt like we had the speed to win, but it was just tough with how fast the pace was. It was a good points night and good to be on the podium. It’s a good way to start off the Western Swing and gives us some momentum heading into the final six races. I have to thank everyone with Keith Kunz Motorsports, Mobil 1 and Toyota.”

TRD PR