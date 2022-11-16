Drake Edwards Scores $1800 Payday With Inaugural Billy Shuman Tribute Win

Drake Edwards of Surprise, Ariz. dominated the 25-lap Tribute to Billy Shuman on Saturday night at Adobe Mountain Speedway, earning an $1800 payday for his fourth win of the year in Western Midget Racing. The event closed the 2022 WMR season presented by Masters Design and Construction with round 28 taking place on the bullring in Glendale, Ariz.

Cory Brown of Peoria, Ariz. closed the Adobe championship while Brentwood’s Blake Bower had already clinched back-to-back overall series titles with his win at Ventura Raceway in October.

20 Midgets were on hand for the special night which also included inductions into the Arizona Motorsports Hall of Fame, a Toy Drive, and other festivities. Edwards, Chloe High of Goodyear, Ariz., and Shon Deskins of Waddell, Ariz. won the three heat races. The $300-to-win Dash was won by Gary DeWitt of Mesa, Ariz. For the first time in series history, a B-Main was held with Peoria’s Dale Eliason, Jr. dominating the 12-lap affair.

A field of 16 entries took the green for the feature. Dustin Cormany of Peoria, Ariz. rode over the back of Kyle Huttenhow for a side over side flip in turn four for a red flag. Deskins stopped on the backstretch for the next caution flag. The final caution of the race occurred on lap four when Cory Brown crashed in turn two.

With racing underway, Edwards drove away with the lead while Chloe High engaged in a thrilling duel with Phoenix’s A.J. Hernandez and her father Nathan High for second. Edwards navigated through lapped traffic comfortably in the lead. Meanwhile Hernandez made several bids for second on the inside of Chloe High. Eliason charged from 13th to join the battling, using the high side to make maneuvers.

Edwards won the race by over a straightaway advantage at the stripe, while Chloe High narrowly earned second place worth $750. Hernandez, Nathan High, and Eliason rounded out the top-five. Eliason earned $250 from Alisha Dawn Photography for the Hard Charger award along with $300 for the fifth-place finish.



November 12, 2022 – “Inaugural Tribute to Billy Shuman” Adobe Mountain Speedway (Glendale, Ariz.) Results

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 86D Drake Edwards; Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 3AZ Chloe High; Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 20x Shon Deskins



B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 74 Dale Eliason, Jr.



A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 86-Drake Edwards[1]; 2. 3AZ-Chloe High[2]; 3. 11-AJ Hernandez[5]; 4. 01-Nathan High[4]; 5. 74-Dale Eliason Jr[13]; 6. 7-Isaiah Vasquez[12]; 7. 22-Lonnie Oliver[9]; 8. 33AZ-Tyler High[11]; 9. 57-Kyle Huttenhow[6]; 10. 20-Kyle Hawse[14]; 11. 31-Todd Hawse[8]; 12. 51-JR Wood[16]; 13. (DNF) 32-Cory Brown[10]; 14. (DNF) 20X-Shon Deskins[3]; 15. (DNF) 82D-Dustin Cormany[7]; 16. (DNF) 48-Gary DeWitt[15]

Drake Edwards PR