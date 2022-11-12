International Racing Champion And Ten Former Tulsa Shootout Winners Line Current List Of Entries

Ten former champions accounting for 20 Golden Drillers among a list of 847 entries, that list is expected to grow quickly as the millennium mark comes into view for the 38th annual Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout, happening December 26-31, 2022 at the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Okla.

Still awaiting entries from 2022 event winners, the list of Golden Driller recipients looking to add another to their collection includes Austin Wood (1), Blake Hahn (8), Brad Best (1), Frank Flud (4), Jason Tyer (1), Jaxton Wiggs (1), Jett Barnes (1), Jett Nunley (1), Jonathan Beason (1), and Mike Ward (1).

Making up those 847 entries, competitors’ number 361 from 234 cities, 30 states and includes its first driver from the Netherlands: Wout Hoffmans. Racing a much different style of car than that of the Micro, Hoffmans runs a BriSCA F2 Stockcar. As he describes it, the cars are purpose-built to compete on dirt and asphalt, and the racing style is full contact.

“First time I went to America, we watched sprint cars in Volusia, and from that moment, I was hooked. I stay up late watching the World of Outlaws (WoO) and other series. When we came over to watch again this February, we met some great people, and they got me a ride for the Tulsa shootout, which is an absolute dream come true,” said Hoffmans.

The reigning British and Dutch BriSCA F2 Stockcar Champion will make his first trip to the United States aboard the Blake Dacus backed No. 5h in Restricted competition.

Current entry counts:

Outlaw: 122

Outlaw Non Wing: 184

A-Class: 193

Non Wing: 200

Restricted: 90

Junior: 59

Full listing of drivers can be found at https://bit.ly/3UjQmHX

Enter now at https://bit.ly/3NDl9gT

The complete list of entries is online at https://bit.ly/3hyCBao

Discounted early entry runs through Tuesday, November 29, 2022. After that, the cost per class will be $125 and will close on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Anyone not pre-entered will have to enter at the event during check-in on Monday, December 26, 2022.

Register online for 38th Annual Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout now at https://www.myracepass.com/ series/1531/registrations/6412

Teams will also be able to enter by phone at (918) 838-3777, Monday-Friday, from 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. (CT). The entry form is posted online at https://www.tulsashootout.com/ downloads/get.aspx?i=664080 if you would like to mail or fax the form.

On Monday, December 26, 2022, all teams will be moved into the SageNet Center starting at 7:00 A.M. Practice will take place on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, with the first rounds of Heats taking the green around 7:00 P.M. (CT). Draw will close on Tuesday, December 27 at 11:00 A.M (CT). If you check-in after your class has completed practice, you will not get a session.

Racing will continue each day, starting at 9:00 A.M., with the race for the Golden Driller wrapping up on New Year’s Eve.

Featured classes at the 38th running of the “Mecca of Micros” include A-Class, Stock Non-Wing, Restricted, Outlaw, Non-Wing Outlaw, and Junior Sprints. Information regarding specific daily running orders will be established after entries open.

Fans not able to attend the 38th annual Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout can see every lap of action on http://www.floracing.com.

The Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout takes place at the Tulsa Expo Raceway, located inside the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Okla. More information on the event will be released as the event draws closer. All official rules, event information, and dates are online at http://www.tulsashootout.com. Fans can also follow the Tulsa Shootout at https://www.facebook.com/ TulsaShootout and on Twitter (@TulsaShootout).

***Quick Notes:***

Event: 38th annual Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout

Where: SageNet Center – 4145 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114

Parking: December 26, 2022 starting at 7:00 A.M.

Practice: December 27, 2022 starting at 8:00 A.M. Racing to follow

Event Dates: December 27, 2022 – December 31, 2022

Early Entry ($100/class entered): September 20, 2022 – November 29, 2022

Late Entry ($125/class entered): November 30, 2022 – December 13, 2022

At Race Entry ($125/class entered): December 26, 2022

Entries can be paid by Cash, Master Card, or Visa. No personal checks are accepted without prior approval. Entry includes Saturday Pit Pass.

Mail Entries To: Tulsa Shootout 1140 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112

Fax Entries To: (918) 836-5517

Call Entries To: (918) 838-3777

Enter Online At: http://www.tulsashootout.com

***Entries will NOT be accepted via social media.***

**Rules for the represented classes can be found at https://www.tulsashootout.com/ classes. For any clarification on rules, contact Matt Ward at (918) 995-1650 or (918) 838-3777.

*All times and order of events are tentative and subject to change based on the number of entries. The number of races will be determined after check-in has closed.*

***Follow Us Online:***

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ TulsaShootout

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ TulsaShootout

Website: https://www.tulsashootout.com

***2023 Class Lineup***

Winged Outlaw

Non-Wing Outlaw

A-Class Winged

Stock Non-Wing

Restricted

Junior Sprints

***Event Broadcast:***

Live Online PPV: http://www.floracing.com

***Tulsa Shootout Past Champions (Current Classes)***

***Winged Outlaw*** Keith Crawford (1990), Pete Frazier (1993), Pete Frazier (1994), Steve Frisell (1995), Chad Davenport (1996), Rick King (1997), Pete Frazier (1998), Lee Waldroop (1999), Paul Carbone (2000), Robert Richardson (2001), Dino Tomassi & Scotty Smith (2002), Bryan Clauson & Jacob Mosley (2003), Rodney Stealy (2004), Stan Yockey & Scotty Smith (2005) , Rodney Stealy (2006), Jerrod Wilson (2007), Brady Bacon (2008), Kevin Bayer (2009), Ryan Reeves (2010), Blake Hahn (2011), Heath Duinkerken (2012), Heath Duinkerken (2013), Frank Flud (2014), Michael Faccinto (2015), Brady Bacon (2016), Joe B. Miller (2017), Christopher Bell (2018), Ben Worth (2019), Emerson Axsom (2020), Mitchell Moles (2021), Craig Ronk (2022)

***Non-Wing Outlaw*** Blake Hahn (2011), Brock Lemley (2012), Chris Andrews (2013), Steven Shebester (2014), Trey Marcham (2015), Chris Andrews (2016), Tristan Guardino (2017). Jason McDougal (2018), Zeb Wise (2019), Brady Bacon (2020), Kris Carroll (2021), Jeffrey Newell (2022)

***Winged A-Class*** Willie Bewley (1988), Gary Edwards (1989), David Person (1991), Bubba Hunt (1992), Ryan McDonald (1993), Chris Crawford (1994), Kevin Bayer (1995), Jay Foote (1996), Darren Stewart (1997), Jerrod Wilson (1998), Shawn Wright (1999), Shawn Wright (2000), Brad Best (2002), Dex Eaton (2003), Brady Bacon (2004), Kevin Bayer (2005), Scott Sawyer & Jerrod Wilson (2006), Donnie Ray Crawford (2007), Jerrod Wilson (2008), Gary Taylor (2009), Donnie Ray Crawford (2010), Andrew Deal (2011), Kevin Bayer (2012), Chris Cochran (2013), Tucker Worth (2014), Giovanni Scelzi (2015), Miles Paulus (2016), Ayrton Gennetten (2017), Jason McDougal (2018), Jake Hagopian (2019), Kyle Spence (2020), Brian Carber (2021), Jake Hagopian (2022)

***Stock Non-Wing*** Wendy Shear (1990), Jeff Dodd (1994), Paul Herdon (1996), Brady Courtney (1997), Rick Mercer (1998), Chebon Bruner (1999), Matt Walton (2002), Donnie Crawford (2003), Ronnie James (2004), Donnie Crawford (2005), Andrew Peters & Donnie Crawford (2006), Donnie Ray Crawford (2007), Rodney Stealy (2008), Riley Adair (2009), Chris Andrews (2010), Koen Shaw (2011), Chris Cochran (2012), Michael Faccinto (2013), Frank Flud (2014), Trey Marcham (2015), Jonathan Beason (2016), Frank Flud (2017). Jason McDougal (2018), Kyle Spence (2019), Alex Bright (2020), Brian Carber (2021), Emerson Axsom (2022)

***Restricted 'A' Class*** Jonathan Beason (2001), Josh Pickle (2002), Jay Hunt (2003), Jack Dover (2004), Dalton Cole (2005), Tyler Edwards (2006), Tanner Mullens (2007), Sean Thompson (2008), Trent Carter (2009), Darien Roberts (2010), Dalton Seigler (2011), Dahne Lynn McKay (2012), Dahne Lynn McKay (2013), Alex Panella (2014), Kaylee Bryson (2015), Noah Gass (2016), Grady Mercer (2017), Corey Day (2018), Shawn Mahaffey (2019), Jade Avedisian (2020), Jaxton Wiggs (2021), Jett Nunley (2022)

***Junior Sprints*** Dustin Rhodes (2004), Mitch Faccinto (2005), Blake Hahn (2006), Drew Marshall (2007), Chance Morton (2008), Grady Chandler (2009), Josiah Ribeiro (2010), Josiah Ribeiro (2011), Kameron Beard (2012), Jadon Rogers (2013), Cannon McIntosh (2014), Nikko Panella (2015), Ryder Laplante (2016), Caeden Steele (2017), Ryan Timms (2018), Austin Wood (2019), Jett Barnes (2020), Lucas Mauldin (2021), Lucas Mauldin (2022)

Tulsa Shootout PR