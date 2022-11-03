Matt McCarthy and Logan Williams Will End 2022 Season at Perris Auto Speedway

The Flowdynamics sprint car racing duo of Matt McCarthy and Logan Williams will close the 2022 season this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, November 3rd, 4th, and 5th, at the 26th Annual Heimark Anheuser Busch Budweiser Oval Nationals at Perris Auto Speedway. Heading into the finale, both drivers are in the top 10 in the USAC/CRA Series point standings.

Williams, who lives in Yorba Linda, California, joined forces with Flowdynamics and McCarthy in May of 2021. When Williams signed on with the team, his father, National Sprint Car Hall of Famer Rip Williams, joined on as well. It also brought on a relationship with Williams’ brothers, Cody, and Austin, who are also regulars in the series. The joining of forces and sharing of information has done well for both McCarthy and Logan Williams in their first full season together.

Williams comes into the three races this week seventh in the point standings. He is only five points out of sixth and 35 points out of fifth. Riverside’s McCarthy, who flexed his muscle at August’s California Racers Hall of Fame Night at Perris by being the fast qualifier and winning a four-segment high-dollar trophy dash, will enter this weekend’s fray 10th in the points.

McCarthy’s best appearances of the season both came at Perris. He kicked off the campaign at the famous Riverside County oval with the 7th place finish on March 28th. Three months later on June 25th, he took his beautiful #28M to an eighth-place result on the same half-mile track. Williams’ best outings thus far in 2022 were 4th place finishes at the Bakersfield Speedway on May 14th and the Santa Maria Raceway on August 6th. His best result at Perris was a 6th place in the annual Salute To Indy on May 28th.

Both drivers are hoping to rebound from a disappointing weekend last week at the Western World Championships at Arizona’s Cocopah Speedway. Williams finished 21st and 23rd in the A mains, and McCarthy placed 14th and 21st in the B mains.

This week’s event, which will feature both the USAC/CRA and USAC National Sprint Cars, will include qualifying, heat races, preliminary mains, and an A main event every single night. The show will culminate with a 40-lap, $ 20,000.00-to-win Oval Nationals finale on Saturday. For those who wish to see McCarthy and Williams in action this week, advance tickets are available at the following link https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/pas/7 or by calling 1-800-595-4849. If you do not wish to buy tickets in advance, there will be plenty available for everyone at the ticket window all three nights. Perris Auto Speedway is located on the freeway close Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 lake Perris Drive in the city of Perris. The track website is www.perrisautospeedway.com and the office phone number is (951) 940-0134.

Be sure to visit the pits and meet both friendly Flowdynamics drivers after the races this weekend and pick up one of their fine-looking team shirts.

Even though the end of the 2022 season is nearly over, the hard work for 2023 will begin almost immediately. The team will be tearing down the cars, going over them, and making any repairs and adjustments needed. They will also be ordering parts and discussing the possibility of marketing opportunities for 2023. If you or your company would like to be a part of one of the West coast’s most prominent Sprint car teams for the upcoming season, please contact John McCarthy at 909 930-5522 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

McCarthy and Williams would like to thank the following sponsors for making the 2022 season possible. Flowdynamics Inc., JFK Design Build, Cal Therm Mechanical Insulators, CRC Component Repair Co., Encore Gas and Supply, Drink-Pac, and Benic Enterprises.

Flowdynamics PR