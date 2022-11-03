INDY NXT by Firestone Ready To Launch Racing's New Generation of Stars

The pathway to North America’s premier open-wheel racing series has a fresh, more youthful and energetic final level: INDY NXT by Firestone. INDY NXT will feature a new generation of global racing talent, competing vigorously for podiums and the opportunity to join the elite ranks of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

The presenting sponsor and Official Tire of INDY NXT will be Firestone, also the Official Tire Supplier and longtime partner of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. INDY NXT by Firestone will emphasize talent development, while extending racing’s reach and impact to a younger and emerging consumer audience.

The rebranded racing series, formerly known as Indy Lights, will stage 14 races in 2023, starting March 5 on the Streets of St. Petersburg and competing on a diverse set of ovals, road courses and street circuits.

“We look forward to being part of the journey as INDY NXT enters a new era and expands our partnership with INDYCAR,” said Lisa Boggs, director of motorsports, Bridgestone Americas. “Having been in the series previously, we know how important it is for the development of the next generation of drivers, and we are proud to support them again. INDY NXT provides opportunities for Firestone to engage with new audiences and develop and showcase our technology.”



Said INDYCAR President Jay Frye: “INDY NXT by Firestone will continue to develop and graduate new generations of racers ready to engage in breathtaking, high-stakes competition. Firestone is the perfect partner in this endeavor, with its innovative technology and authentic appreciation for INDY NXT and its vast potential.”

Starting with the 2022 season, INDYCAR took over the management and operations of the developmental series. The launch of the new era included a vastly enhanced collaborative partnership with the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, featuring integration in paddock spaces, marketing, digital assets and race officiating.

The 2023 season will provide an additional opportunity for a reset and a new mission to emerge, guided by an ethos that aims to inspire and relate to Generation Z and the young talent piloting race cars.

After an expansion of teams and car count in 2022, the 2023 season is expected to build on that momentum, with the highest entry list for the developmental series since 2009.

The 2023 INDY NXT by Firestone championship still will compete on the same tracks and on the same weekends as the NTT INDYCAR SERIES events, providing further exposure to the series. As in 2022, the schedule consists of three doubleheader weekends: the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, Streets of Detroit and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, where the 2023 INDY NXT champion will be crowned.

Additionally, coverage of all 14 races once again will be available in the United States via Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, and the INDYCAR Radio Network.

Start times for the 2023 INDY NXT by Firestone season will be announced at a later date.

For more information about INDY NXT by Firestone, visit www.indynxt.com.

2023 INDY NXT by Firestone Schedule (Click HERE for printable schedule)

Date Venue Broadcast Sunday, March 5 Streets of St. Petersburg Peacock Sunday, April 30 Barber Motorsports Park Peacock Friday, May 12 Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course Race 1 Peacock Saturday, May 13 Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course Race 2 Peacock Saturday, June 3 Streets of Detroit Race 1 Peacock Sunday, June 4 Streets of Detroit Race 2 Peacock Sunday, June 18 Road America Peacock Sunday, July 2 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Peacock Saturday, July 22 Iowa Speedway Peacock Sunday, Aug. 6 Streets of Nashville Peacock Sunday, Aug. 27 World Wide Technology Raceway Peacock Sunday, Sept. 3 Portland International Raceway Peacock Saturday, Sept. 9 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Race 1 Peacock Sunday, Sept. 10 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Race 2 Peacock

