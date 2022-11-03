NASCAR Hall of Fame Announces Holiday Programming

Holidays at the Hall is a joyful time to visit the NASCAR Hall of Fame and celebrate the season with opportunities to pick up one-of-a-kind gifts from the Gear Shop for NASCAR fans, enjoy family fun during the annual Undeck the Hall event and take advantage of special ticket and membership offers and winter break programming. Take a photo in front of the 30-foot, glimmering Christmas tree, stroll through Ceremonial Plaza’s twinkling trees and support the community through Holidays for Heroes: Presented by Toyota and Giving Tuesday.

Holidays for Heroes: Presented by Toyota

November 11 – December 19

The NASCAR Hall of Fame and Toyota have teamed up for the “Holiday for Heroes” program. Support both active and veteran military families this holiday by providing a monetary donation and you can help “Trim the Toyota.” With each donation made, guests will have the opportunity to add a magnet honoring your military veteran to the Toyota on display in the Great Hall. The NASCAR Hall of Fame will have a booth at the Veterans Bridge Home “Carolina’s Veterans Day Festival” on November 11 at Memorial Stadium, where donations can be taken onsite. Alternatively, donations can be made onsite at the NASCAR Hall of Fame or https://www.nascarhall.com/ holidays. One hundred percent of all donations will be gifted to Veterans Bridge Home, a Charlotte-based organization that connects military and their families to the community and helps them navigate employment, create social connections and more.

Holiday 4-Pack Ticket Offer

November 15 – December 23

Looking to gift something experiential? Bring a pit crew to the Hall this season and save 30%. From November 15 through December 23, you can purchase four admission tickets, Simulator Day passes and special lanyard combo packs for just $99 total. Holiday 4-Pack tickets can be redeemed from November 15, 2022 to March 31, 2023. Offer valid online only.

Giving Tuesday

November 29

This holiday season, you can help on #GivingTuesday by donating to the NASCAR Hall of Fame Foundation. Every $20 donation will bring an economically challenged student into the NASCAR Hall of Fame for a once-in-a-lifetime learning experience, including field trips and camp opportunities. Support helps grant scholarships to qualifying students and schools, enabling them to gain access to valuable experiences that open doors to new career pathways.

Winter Break Programming

December 27-31

Parents and kids can participate in programs celebrating 75 years of NASCAR. Highlights include exploring tracks from generations past and building 3-D paper replica cars, as well as learning about individuals that made a difference in the sport through an interactive story and scavenger hunt. The event is free for members or with a paid admission to the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Undeck the Hall

December 27

NASCAR Hall of Fame guests are invited to "Undeck" the Hall. Continuing our holiday tradition, visitors and members will receive a gift and you may receive an additional surprise by looking inside the gift. The event is free for members or with a paid admission to the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Additional Holiday Offerings

Give the gift of NASCAR all year with a NASCAR Hall of Fame membership. November 25 through December 23, all new Individual and Family memberships will receive 16 months for the price of one year.

Shoppers with NASCAR fans on their lists can wrap up something special at the Gear Shop. In time for the holidays, donate $10 to the NASCAR Hall of Fame Foundation and receive a 20% Gear Shop discount (applicable to both merchandise and photos). Shop the Gear Shop anytime and anywhere at fanatics.com .

For more information about Holidays at the Hall, visit here.

