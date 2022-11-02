Parker Chase Returns to Phoenix For ARCA Season Finale

Parker Chase isn’t done trying for his first ARCA victory in 2022.



While his partial schedule in the premier ARCA Menards Series is complete, Chase will return with the potent Venturini Motorsports this week to kick off Championship 4 weekend at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway in Friday morning’s Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100.



The ARCA Menards Series West finale presents an opportunity for Chase to collect his seventh top-10 overall this season, but also an opportunity to rebound at the Avondale, Ariz. race track after a less-than-ideal 20th place finish in the General Tire 150 in March.



“I’m looking forward to getting to Phoenix this weekend,” said Chase.



We had such a fast Venturini Motorsports Toyota earlier this season but we didn’t get the finish I felt we deserved. I’m glad that I have the chance to return and finish what we started on Friday morning.



“Phoenix is a fun place to race. It certainly is a momentum-type race track, but there is also plenty of space to race but it can be treacherous too. It’s not an easy place to negotiate but that is what makes it so much fun.”



The 100-lap race on November 4 is expected to be an ARCA Menards Series West race that will be full of intensity. In a relatively short race with a stacked field and a championship to be decided, Chase believes that action will start from the drop of the green flag.



“I’m expecting Friday’s race to be a lot like last year’s ARCA West finale,” recalled Chase. “There were over 30 cars entered and the battle was hot and heavy right from the start. With a lot more experience on my side this season, I believe as a driver I’m better prepared and I hope we can showcase that with our No. 15 Ontivity | Vertical Bridge Toyota Camry.”



Looking for his third ARCA top-five finish of the year and first since finishing second at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in July, Chase believes that opportunities will present him and his Venturini Motorsports to contend for his first career ARCA victory.



“I’ve had an absolute blast with Venturini Motorsports this season,” added Chase. “We have done a lot together this year. We have qualified inside the top-10 in all but one race – led at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and have two second-place finishes to boot.



“I want to win though. That’s what we are going to Phoenix to do. It’s achievable, especially with Venturini Motorsports. Yes, the competition will be tough and yes, the drama will likely come into the picture, but we will be ready and hopefully when that checkered flag waves on Friday, we will be the ones hoisting the trophy in Victory Lane.”



Since 2020, Chase has 14 ARCA Menards Series starts to his credit with a career-best finish of second twice at Daytona International Speedway (Feb. 2022) and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (July 2022).



Overall, he has earned three top-five and 11 top-10 finishes and holds an average series finish of 8.9.



The Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100 (100 laps | 100 miles) is the 11th of 11 races on the 2022 ARCA Menards Series West schedule. A combined practice and qualifying session begins on Thursday, November 3, 2022, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. The event will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) beginning at 11:30 a.m. MT (2:30 p.m. ET) on Friday, November 4, 2022. ARCARacing.com will also stream live timing and scoring throughout the entire festivities. All times are local (MT).



