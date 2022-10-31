Blake Bower Claims 2022 Western Midget Racing Championship With Ventura Win

Brentwood’s Blake Bower completed his claim on back-to-back Western Midget Racing presented by Masters Design and Construction championships on Saturday night, earning his 12th win of the season at Ventura Raceway. The best 12 finishes format leaves Bower with a perfect 600-point score, adding to his incredible run in the series.

Gary Dewitt of Mesa, Ariz., Bower, and Lodi, Calif.’s Nate Wait split the three eight-lap heat races for WMR at the dirt track adjacent to the Pacific Ocean. A zero-inversion placed Dewitt and Bower on the front row for the 20-lap main event.

Dewitt, in his just fourth career start, drove in alongside Bower into turn one but Bower drove into the lead. Todd Hawse of Moorpark anchored a battle for the second position throughout the race up until lap 17, when he was challenged by Wait and Oakley’s Bryant Bell.

Bower drove to a 1.058 second victory while his teammate Bell finished second. Wait held off Nathan High of Goodyear, Ariz. for third with Isaiah Vasquez of Rio Linda rounding out the top-five finishers. Todd Hawse ended up finishing ninth while DeWitt was tenth.

The 12-win campaign for Bower includes a victory at Adobe Mountain Speedway to open the year, five Ocean Speedway victories, two wins each at Ventura and Petaluma, and single wins at Antioch and Marysville.

Although Bower has the championship decided, the rest of the 2022 WMR season is far from over with tight battles throughout the top-ten. Those battles will culminate with the season finale on November 12 at Adobe Mountain Speedway in Glendale, Ariz. for the inaugural Tribute to Billy Shuman paying $1,500 to the winner.

October 29, 2022 – Ventura Raceway (Ventura, Calif.) Results

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 48 Gary Dewitt; Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 9 Blake Bower; Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 20w Nate Wait



A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 9 Blake Bower, 2. 09 Bryant Bell, 3. 20w Nate Wait, 4. 01 Nathan High, 5. 35x Isaiah Vasquez, 6. 96x Logan Mitchell, 7. 33 Tyler High, 8. 11 AJ Hernandez, 9. 31 Todd Hawse, 10. 48 Gary Dewitt, 11. 20 Kyle Hawse, 12. 76 Brandon Head, 13. 7a Terry Nichols, 14. 12k Rob Alexander, 15. 3az Chloe High

