GTP Manufacturers Buy into ‘Win on Sunday, Sell on Monday’ Mantra

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Selling cars. It’s an underlying theme of all motorsports, especially sports car racing. Competing against other manufacturers in front of potential buyers of production vehicles is as old as the automobile itself. How, then, is that race-to-sell dynamic expected to work with the new Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class that will debut in January in the Rolex 24 At Daytona? Just fine, if you ask the four manufacturers preparing to compete in the new top class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. The crowd that gathered to see the new cars earlier this month before the start of Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta spoke loudly. "Racing must be relevant for the brand – that´s really important,” said Thomas Laudenbach, Porsche’s vice president of motorsport. “The presentation of the GTP cars from BMW, Cadillac, Acura and Porsche at Road Atlanta gave us an impression of how the fans love the brand new prototypes. There was a huge crowd taking pictures, filming and talking to drivers and senior team management. It was a perfect showcase of what’s to come in 2023.” That showcase works in terms of the buzz surrounding the GTP class, which – the theory goes – will be a positive force in showrooms. “Part of the reason why we participate in IMSA is the audience we’re able to reach,” said Meagan Quinn, Cadillac’s product marketing manager. “... When we’re wearing Cadillac Racing gear and we’re somewhere in public, people are like, ‘Cadillac races? I didn’t know that.’ It’s something we’re always trying to create awareness around. This platform has been so good for us.”