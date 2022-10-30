AMA Pro Racing Announces Provisional 2023 Progressive American Flat Track Schedule

AMA Pro Racing announced today an 18-round provisional schedule for the 2023 Progressive American Flat Track season boasting venues historic and new and featuring an impressive balance in terms of its blend of disciplines, geography and pacing.

“We’ve consolidated the 2023 Progressive AFT schedule into motorcycle riding season and worked hard to bring events back to major metropolitan markets and motorcycle rallies,” said Gene Crouch, Chief Operating Officer of AMA Pro Racing. “The venues and dates on the 2023 schedule have been carefully selected to minimize the potential for weather and deliver great racing for fans from coast-to-coast.”

Immediately noticeable is a more compact time frame over which the title fights will be waged, fitting all 18 rounds in between the return to Daytona International Speedway for a doubleheader during Daytona Bike Week in early March and an epic Labor Day Weekend doubleheader season finale at the series’ crown jewel, the Springfield Mile, in early September. The overall result is a significantly more consistent slate and superior momentum, with no more than three weeks between any two rounds, a gap which occurs just twice all season long.

Featuring five Miles, five Half-Miles, four Short Tracks, three TTs, (and one event still to be announced), the ‘23 schedule is also intriguing in the cadence of events. The ordering of track types presents increased opportunity for dynamic championship battles, encouraging win streaks and comebacks alike. All four STs take place in the opening six races, while the three TTs will take place in a span of 13 days near the conclusion of the season, with the Half-Miles and Miles nicely divided up throughout the campaign.

That balance extends to its geographic reach. Hitting locations on both coasts and numerous points in between, the diversity of locales supports both the sport’s growth and continued strength all across the nation. So too does its mix of historic races, long-time mainstays, returning favorites, and a healthy dose of all-new stops, including Senoia, Ga., Ventura, Calif., and Bridgeport, N.J.

The 2023 Progressive AFT schedule will again celebrate the country’s motorcycle rallies and national holidays, holding events as part of Daytona Bike Week, Arizona Bike Week, and the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, along with races to be held during Mother’s Day weekend, Father’s Day weekend (alongside the Mission Food AMA Flat Track Grand Championship amateur nationals no less), Memorial Day weekend and the aforementioned Labor Day weekend finale.

The provisional 2023 Progressive American Flat Track schedule follows:

March 9, 2023 - DAYTONA Flat Track I, Daytona Beach, FL

March 10, 2023 - DAYTONA Flat Track II, Daytona Beach, FL

March 25, 2023 - Senoia Short Track, Senoia, GA

April 1, 2023 - Arizona Bike Week (Venue TBA), Phoenix, AZ

April 22, 2023 - Devil’s Bowl Half-Mile, Mesquite, TX

May 6, 2023 - Ventura Short Track, Ventura, CA

May 13, 2023 - Sacramento Mile, Sacramento, CA

May 27, 2023 - Red Mile, Lexington, KY

June 3, 2023 - Virginia Half-Mile (Venue TBA), VA

June 17, 2023 - Du Quoin Mile, Du Quoin, IL

June 24, 2023 - Lima Half-Mile, Lima, OH

July 8, 2023 - Orange County Half-Mile, Middletown, NY

July 22, 2023 - Bridgeport Half-Mile, Bridgeport, NJ

July 30, 2023 - Peoria TT, Peoria, IL

August 6, 2023 - Buffalo Chip TT, Sturgis, SD

August 12, 2023 - Castle Rock TT, Castle Rock, WA

September 2, 2023 - Springfield Mile I, Springfield, IL

September 3, 2023 - Springfield Mile II, Springfield, IL

Confirmation on the venues for the TBA events and ticket sales for all rounds will be available in the weeks ahead at https://www.americanflattrack.com.

How to Watch

FOX Sports and FansChoice.tv are the official homes for coverage of Progressive American Flat Track. For the 2022 season, all races will premiere in one-hour telecasts on FS1 during highly desirable weekend time slots. The complete schedule can be viewed at https://www.americanflattrack.com/events-foxsports. FansChoice.tv provides livestreaming coverage of every Progressive AFT round at http://www.FansChoice.tv.