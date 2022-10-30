Caymus Vineyards and Casey Mears hit the track in Mexico

Caymus Vineyards has been a longtime sponsor in the sport of auto racing, the genesis of which featured NASCAR driver Casey Mears, when he was the driver of Germain Racing’s No. 13 NASCAR Cup Series entry. This weekend, the pair reunites, and Caymus Vineyards will again sponsor Mears as he slides behind the wheel in the much-anticipated Freightliner Legends Cup race in Mexico City. The event precedes Sunday’s Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix and features some of open-wheel racing’s most celebrated drivers.

Mears was the first driver the Wagner family – who founded Caymus Vineyards – sponsored in NASCAR a decade ago. The opportunity to again partner with him is a natural fit, especially in the Freightliner Legends Cup race, an event featuring legendary names from open-wheel racing. The iconic Mears name and award-winning Caymus Vineyards create an ideal partnership on one of the world’s biggest stages.

“We had a long and successful relationship with Casey Mears during his time in the NASCAR Cup Series, so we are excited to work with him again as he takes to the track in the Freightliner Legends Cup Race at the Mexico Grand Prix,” said Karen Perry, Executive Vice President of Caymus Vineyards. “He is a fantastic ambassador for Caymus -- universally liked among race fans and dedicated to achieving ever-greater levels of performance. We’re proud to again join forces and connect with racing’s passionate fanbase.”

“I’m excited to have Caymus Vineyards on-board for the Freightliner Legends Cup race in Mexico City,” Mears said. “I’ve always enjoyed the relationship with Caymus and the Wagner family and we have a lot of great memories together. Caymus Cabernet is a favorite in our household and I’m happy we get to go racing together again. I appreciate their support and look forward to a fun weekend.”

Mears carries with him one of the most recognized names in the sport of auto racing. A NASCAR Cup Series winner, he also captured four Cup Series Pole Awards, including the 2004 Brickyard 400, where he set the track record. Versatility being a cornerstone for Mears, he was the first full-time NASCAR driver to achieve an overall victory at the prestigious Rolex 24 at Daytona (2006). In his return to desert racing in 2019, he won his class and finished third overall at the NORRA 1000, before posting a 12th place finish in the extremely challenging Trophy Truck Class at the famed Baja 1000.

The Wagners have a history in Napa Valley dating back to the 1850’s. Through the years, they have embraced a hands-on work ethic and are constantly trying out new ideas in pursuit of making exceptional wines. Whether it’s venturing to different regions to find diverse sources of top-quality grapes or experimenting with new farming techniques, the result is a pairing of tradition with innovation, a respect for the old and the promise of the new.

Chuck Wagner and his late parents, Lorna and Charlie, started Caymus Vineyards in 1972. They were a family of farmers who worked together for decades to create a signature style of Cabernet Sauvignon. Today, the family’s two Cabernets – Caymus Napa Valley and Caymus Special Selection – are among the region's most celebrated wines. Chuck now works alongside two of his children, Charlie and Jenny, and the family produces diverse wines from Napa Valley, other parts of California and beyond. Continually pursuing new ideas, they feel extremely fortunate to spend their days farming grapes and making wine. For more information, please visit wagnerfamilyofwine.com.