Conwright Credits Diverse Driver Development Scholarship for Career Boost

“I learned a lot this season,” Conwright said. “This was my first full year doing GTD endurance and sprint racing. I was just kind of taking everything in as a whole (and) I learned a lot. It was a new car for me, the team, everybody. It was kind of like a year where we experimented on things. We figured out what things were positive, what things needed work. “The best part of 2022 that maybe didn’t show up in the results was lots of trial and error, and now we have a lot better understanding of what we need heading into next year. We will improve on stuff we learned this year for next year. We want to roll into 2023 and be more consistent. We always showed pace, but obviously there’s more to endurance racing than just being fast. I’m hoping our approach going into next year would be to be a lot more consistent and have a better picture of what we need.” Conwright, who will also receive benefits in 2023 as part of the scholarship, said his place with the No. 42 Lamborghini isn’t fully confirmed, but all signs point to a second year with the team. Since the end of the 2022 racing season, he has participated in several tests with the team, which has the updated Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 on order for the upcoming season. “Nothing has been solidified right now but we are still working together to pull together a full program for 2023 and getting closer to the people at Lamborghini,” he said. “At the moment, things are looking good, and hopefully, I continue forward with this program next year.” Seven finalists are in the running to earn the IMSA Diverse Driver Development Scholarship for the 2023 and ‘24 seasons.