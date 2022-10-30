Jason Martin Parks It During Fuzzy’s Fall Fling At Creek County Speedway

A season-long battle to the finish, Jason Martin finally parked his No. 36 in Victory Lane during the 2022 season finale for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network at Creek County Speedway.

“Nothing like waiting to the last race of the season to finally win this year,” chuckled Jason in victory lane.

“I’m super proud of my team. They battled every night, stuck behind me, they gave me the confidence to do what I needed to do every week; there just isn’t enough good things I can say about them and everyone who supports this team so we can get up and down the road.”

Martin’s fourth career win with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series, the last time Martin topped action at the Oklahoma quarter-mile was with the ASCS Sooner Region on July 20, 2002.

Leading all 30 laps Saturday night during Fuzzy’s Fall Fling, a couple of early race stoppages led to a long green flag run just prior to the race’s mid-point. Into traffic in a matter of laps, Martin traversed the back-markers with haste as the race to place in the top five raged on.

In the mix from the start, fourth-starting Hank Davis wrestled his way to a runner-up finish in his first career start with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series. Working from ninth, Blake Hahn, who captured his second National Tour title in as many years, rolled to third in the closing laps, with Michael Day slipped to fourth. Battling throughout the top five, Wayne Johnson crossed fifth.

Charging all lines from 13th, Sam Hafertepe, Jr. rebounded from a flip at the start of the night to finish sixth. Brandon Anderson followed with Zach Daum, earning the night’s Hard Charger award with a run from 16th to eighth. Suffering a damaged front end at the start of the feature that sent him careening off the top of the first turn, Sean McClelland tore from the tail of the field to finish ninth. Zach Chappell completed the top ten.

Fuzzy’s Fall Fling saw a field of 36 drivers on hand. Fred Mattox was the overall quick qualifier at 13.525-seconds. SCE Gaskets Heat Race wins went to Casey Wills, Hank Davis, Bradley Fezard, and Wayne Johnson. BMRS B-Features went to Tim Crawley and Dylan Postier. Provisionals were used by Kyler Johnson and Landon Britt.

The 2022 season wrapped up with 15 winners among 36 A-Features contested. Information on the 2023 season is in the works and will be posted as soon as plans are finalized. Thank you to everyone who raced, sponsored, and attended an ASCS event this year.

Race Results:

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

ASCS Sooner Region

Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, Okla.)

Saturday, October 29, 2022

Car Count: 36

The Driver's Project Group Qualifying

The Drivers Project Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 91X-Michael Day, 13.596[3]; 2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 13.673[6]; 3. 55B-Brandon Anderson, 13.686[9]; 4. 31-Casey Wills, 13.871[1]; 5. 99-Blake Jenkins, 13.873[4]; 6. 15D-Andrew Deal, 13.941[8]; 7. 90-Lance Norick, 14.046[2]; 8. 09-Robby McQuinn, 14.438[7]; 9. 91-Justin Fine, 14.753[5]

The Drivers Project Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 26M-Fred Mattox, 13.525[5]; 2. 1H-Hank Davis, 13.534[9]; 3. 10P-Dylan Postier, 13.657[3]; 4. 187-Landon Crawley, 13.673[7]; 5. 50Z-Zach Chappell, 13.930[8]; 6. 22M-Rees Moran, 13.946[2]; 7. 45-Tony Bruce Jr, 14.035[1]; 8. 8-Alex Sewell, 14.047[4]; 9. 23X-Steven Shebester, 14.312[6]

The Drivers Project Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 87-Sean McClelland, 13.553[4]; 2. 87X-Tim Crawley, 13.720[7]; 3. 52-Blake Hahn, 13.724[8]; 4. 938-Bradley Fezard, 13.819[6]; 5. 87J-Jace Park, 13.881[3]; 6. 17-Landon Britt, 14.123[9]; 7. 8M-Kade Morton, 14.141[2]; 8. 97-Kevin Cummings, 14.321[5]; 9. 911-Waylon Weaver, 14.732[1]

The Drivers Project Qualifying 4 (3 Laps): 1. 95-Matt Covington, 13.785[3]; 2. 36-Jason Martin, 13.956[8]; 3. 2C-Wayne Johnson, 14.050[7]; 4. 7F-Noah Harris, 14.054[5]; 5. 5D-Zach Daum, 14.073[6]; 6. 45X-Kyler Johnson, 14.106[4]; 7. 7M-Chance Morton, 14.337[1]; 8. 17F-Chad Frewaldt, 14.345[2]; 9. 17B-Ryan Bickett, 14.745[9]

SCE Gaskets Heat Races (Top 16 in combined Qualifying/Passing Points advance to the A-Feature)

SCE Gaskets Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 31-Casey Wills[1]; 2. 55B-Brandon Anderson[2]; 3. 91X-Michael Day[4]; 4. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[3]; 5. 99-Blake Jenkins[5]; 6. 15D-Andrew Deal[6]; 7. 90-Lance Norick[7]; 8. 09-Robby McQuinn[8]; 9. 91-Justin Fine[9]

SCE Gaskets Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 1H-Hank Davis[3]; 2. 187-Landon Crawley[1]; 3. 50Z-Zach Chappell[5]; 4. 26M-Fred Mattox[4]; 5. 45-Tony Bruce Jr[7]; 6. 8-Alex Sewell[8]; 7. 23X-Steven Shebester[9]; 8. 10P-Dylan Postier[2]; 9. 22M-Rees Moran[6]

SCE Gaskets Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 938-Bradley Fezard[1]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn[2]; 3. 87-Sean McClelland[4]; 4. 87J-Jace Park[5]; 5. 87X-Tim Crawley[3]; 6. 8M-Kade Morton[7]; 7. 97-Kevin Cummings[8]; 8. 17-Landon Britt[6]; 9. 911-Waylon Weaver[9]

SCE Gaskets Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 2C-Wayne Johnson[2]; 2. 36-Jason Martin[3]; 3. 7F-Noah Harris[1]; 4. 5D-Zach Daum[5]; 5. 95-Matt Covington[4]; 6. 7M-Chance Morton[7]; 7. 17B-Ryan Bickett[9]; 8. 17F-Chad Frewaldt[8]; 9. 45X-Kyler Johnson[6]

BMRS B-Features (Top 3 from each advance to the A-Feature)

BMRS B-Main 1 (12 Laps): 1. 87X-Tim Crawley[2]; 2. 8-Alex Sewell[3]; 3. 95-Matt Covington[1]; 4. 7M-Chance Morton[4]; 5. 17F-Chad Frewaldt[7]; 6. 17-Landon Britt[8]; 7. 97-Kevin Cummings[6]; 8. 23X-Steven Shebester[5]; 9. 911-Waylon Weaver[9]; 10. 22M-Rees Moran[10]

BMRS B-Main 2 (12 Laps): 1. 10P-Dylan Postier[8]; 2. 45-Tony Bruce Jr[1]; 3. 99-Blake Jenkins[2]; 4. 90-Lance Norick[6]; 5. 15D-Andrew Deal[4]; 6. 45X-Kyler Johnson[10]; 7. 09-Robby McQuinn[7]; 8. 91-Justin Fine[9]; 9. 8M-Kade Morton[3]; 10. 17B-Ryan Bickett[5]

Fuzzy's A-Feature

ForFuzz A-Main (30 Laps): 1. 36-Jason Martin[2]; 2. 1H-Hank Davis[4]; 3. 52-Blake Hahn[9]; 4. 91X-Michael Day[5]; 5. 2C-Wayne Johnson[3]; 6. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[13]; 7. 55B-Brandon Anderson[8]; 8. 5D-Zach Daum[16]; 9. 87-Sean McClelland[1]; 10. 50Z-Zach Chappell[10]; 11. 87X-Tim Crawley[17]; 12. 7F-Noah Harris[15]; 13. 45X-Kyler Johnson[24]; 14. 95-Matt Covington[21]; 15. 17-Landon Britt[23]; 16. 10P-Dylan Postier[18]; 17. 99-Blake Jenkins[22]; 18. 45-Tony Bruce Jr[20]; 19. 31-Casey Wills[7]; 20. 8-Alex Sewell[19]; 21. 938-Bradley Fezard[6]; 22. 87J-Jace Park[14]; 23. 26M-Fred Mattox[12]; 24. 187-Landon Crawley[11]

Lap Leader(s): Jason Martin 1-30

Hard Charger: Zach Daum +8

Quick Time: Fred Mattox 13.525-seconds

High Point Driver: Hanks Davis

Provisional(s): Kyler Johnson (Points)/Landon Britt (Points)

2022 Race Winners: Wayne Johnson – 5 (3/18 – Devil's Bowl Speedway; 6/18 – Boothill Speedway, 6/25 - I-70 Motorsports Park; 7/23 – I-30 Speedway; 9/17 – Lucas Oil Speedway); Sam Hafertepe, Jr. – 5 (5/29 – Thunderbird Speedway; 8/4 – Knoxville Raceway; 9/8 – Lakeside Speedway; 9/30 – I-30 Speedway; 10/1 – I-30 Speedway); Tim Crawley – 4 (7/22 – Batesville Motor Speedway; 7/26 – Tulsa Speedway; 9/13 – Clay County Fair Speedway; 9/15 – Lucas Oil Speedway); Blake Hahn – 4 (8/2 – Lakeside Speedway; 9/2 – Lake Ozark Speedway; 10/14 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway; 10/15 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway); Aaron Reutzel – 3 (3/26 – I-30 Speedway; 8/6 – Knoxville Raceway; 9/30 – I-30 Speedway); Derek Hagar – 3 (3/25 – I-30 Speedway; 6/17 – Texarkana 67 Speedway; 9/5 – Lake Ozark Speedway); Dylan Westbrook – 2 (5/28 – Lake Ozark Speedway; 7/27 – Caney Valley Speedway); Matt Covington – 2 (7/1 – Boone County Raceway; 7/28 – 81-Speedway); Seth Bergman – 2 (3/19 – Devil's Bowl Speedway, 9/10 – Caney Valley Speedway); Jake Bubak – 1 (7/2 – WaKeeney Speedway); Zach Blurton – 1 (7/3 – WaKeeney Speedway); Gunner Ramey - 1 (7/15 – U.S. 36 Raceway); Brian Brown – 1 (8/5 – Knoxville Raceway); Ayrton Gennetten – 1 (9/16 – Lucas Oil Speedway); Jason Martin – 1 (10/29 – Creek County Speedway);

2022 Driver Points (Top 15 - Final): 1. Blake Hahn 4,110; 2. Wayne Johnson 3,953; 3. Matt Covington 3,833; 4. Jason Martin 3,821; 5. Tim Crawley 3,762; 6. Brandon Anderson 3,491; 7. Landon Britt 3,293; 8. Landon Crawley 3,288; 9. Kyler Johnson 3,262; 10. Dylan Postier 3,069; 11. Ryan Bickett 3,061; 12. Garet Williamson 2,507; 13. Dylan Westbrook 2,375; 14. Sam Hafertepe, Jr. 2,104; 15. Dylan Opdahl 1,685;

