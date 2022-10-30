Record Year For World Short Track Championship Saw New, Historic Winners

The seventh annual World Short Track Championship saw more than 400 race cars, split between 10 divisions, produce three days of thrilling action.



On Saturday, the prestigous short track event saw all 10 divisions crown 2022 champions at The Dirt Track at Charlotte.

Below is the recap for each Feature:

PRO STOCK: Josh Coonradt captures first career Pro Stock Feature win at World Short Track Championship



Josh Coonradt will have a little less space in his car on the long trek home to Upstate New York after competing in the World Short Track Championships at The Dirt Track at Charlotte.

He clinched the trophy with his first career World Short Track Championship Pro Stock Feature win Saturday night. Starting on the outside of the first row, the Fort Johnson, NY resident went into a battle with Luke Horning within the first ten laps of the race. After Horning slipped by him on the bottom, he battled back to find clean air. After taking over the lead, he never relinquished it for the 25-lap matchup, staying ahead of his competition.

“Once I saw [Horning] on the bottom, I figured it was the fastest way around,” Coonradt said. “So, I dove to the bottom. The car felt better but after talking with Luke he just told me he was coming on the top. We got the race done and we finished on top.”

In the runner-up position, Horning still attempted to put pressure on the leader by taking different approaches to try to pass him.

“I was running the bottom because that’s how I got in the lead,” Horning said. “I pulled a slide job on him, and we were keeping the lead for a little while. Then he got a slide job on me and I just couldn’t keep the momentum with him. It opened up a big gap with no yellows. I think about half a straight-away. We closed it to about a quarter of a straight away.”

After some precision driving around traffic, Pete Stefanski ran in third place by the halfway point of the race, outmaneuvering Marc Lalonde and Sheldon Martin. Coonradt and Horning had put enough distance between the trailing competitors to put them out of reach. Stefanski drove the second half of the contention error free, rounding out the podium with a third-place finish.

Marc Lalonde finished fourth and Sheldon Martin finished fifth.

RESULTS: 1. 00X-Josh Coonradt[2]; 2. 9S-Luke Horning[4]; 3. 2-Pete Stefanski[5]; 4. 8-Marc Lalonde[3]; 5. 92-Sheldon Martin[10]; 6. 17-Nick Hilt[7]; 7. 11-Stéphane Larivière[19]; 8. 32-Jonathan Levesque[1]; 9. 6-Stephane Lebrun[14]; 10. 14J-Johnny Rivers Jr[13]; 11. 9-Eric Jean Louis[20]; 12. 38JR-Justin Chaput[12]; 13. 09-Shawn Perez Sr[15]; 14. 63-Ryan Crellin[17]; 15. 09J-Shawn Perez Jr[16]; 16. 35-Jonathan Lemay[18]; 17. 4M-Jordan Modiano[9]; 18. 58-Roxanne Roy[21]; 19. 8C-Sean Corr[8]; 20. 72G-Denis Gauvreau[6]; 21. 6C-Brian Carter[22]; 22. 33-Bruno Cyr[11]

SPORTSMAN: Kevin Ridley captures Sportsman Modified Feature win on final night of World Short Track Championship

Kevin Ridley turned out a dominating performance on the final night of the World Short Track Championships, leading the entirety of the 30-lap Feature.

Ridley maintained his lead through several restarts, as the matchup was filled with cautions, requiring the contenders to continually refire efficiently to maintain their position.

“It was getting a little scary because Rogers was on the inside of them and he’s really good here,” Ridley said. “He won last year. So I was a little concerned. But there was a good patch of moisture on the top all the way around. As long as I hit that, I could drive down off the corner and then clear them guys and get right back to the bottom.”

Starting in the pole position, #410 Mike Fowler of Fulton, NY was overpowered by Ridley on the initial start. Fowler ran strong for the first 20-laps, fending off charging competitors running not far behind.

One of the most significant reshuffles of positions came with five laps to go, when after charging his way from an 11th place starting position to fourth, Dave Conant passed first night Feature winner David Rogers and Fowler.

“I had some good restarts,” Conant said. “I timed them good, and just had a really, really good race car to come from 11th. These are really tough cars and hard to pass.”

Rogers held his third-place position for the last five laps of the race, giving him a podium finish to go along with his first night Feature victory. Zachary Buff finished in fourth and Derrick McGrew finished in fifth.

RESULTS: 1. 20X-Kevin Ridley[2]; 2. 44C-Dave Conant[11]; 3. 44-David Rogers[8]; 4. 01-Zachary Buff[4]; 5. 26-Derrick McGrew[9]; 6. 410-Mike Fowler[1]; 7. 52-Jessica Power[13]; 8. 78-Michael Wright[10]; 9. 89-Dylan Madsen[6]; 10. 29-Tanner Forbes[15]; 11. 99-Jordan Millard[7]; 12. 18-Blayden Arquette[12]; 13. 5C-Ayden Cipriano[5]; 14. 7X-Chuck Miller[14]; 15. 73G-Gordon Hermanson Jr[20]; 16. 47-Walter Cook[21]; 17. 23C-Tommy D'Angelo[19]; 18. 92-Andrew Buff[3]; 19. 49-Chris Jakubiak[17]; 20. 23-Cole Perry[16]; 21. 1R-Ricky Thompson[18]

PRO LATE MODEL: Trent Ivey Wins Pro Late Model Feature at World Short Track Championship

Trent Ivey made a choice that paid off Saturday night at The Dirt Track at Charlotte.

After putting a soft right rear tire on his Rocket Chassis, the Union, SC driver stormed through the field to earn the Fox Factory Pro Late Model Feature win at the seventh annual World Short Track Championship.

Dillon Brown grabbed the lead in Turn 1 of the 30-lap Feature, driving away from Ricky Greene and holding on for the first 18 laps.

Behind them, Ivey moved up from his eighth starting spot, working his way into a battle with Jamison McBride for third in the first five laps.

Once he cleared McBride on Lap 8, Ivey needed a Lap 12 restart to get by Greene.

From there, it only took a few more laps for him to power underneath defending race winner Brown, thundering by him on Lap 19 to take the lead.

Ivey went unchallenged for the final 11 laps, scoring his first Pro Late Model Feature win at the World Short Track Championship.

The Palmetto State driver said he was trying to save his tire, hoping it would pay off when the race was over.

“I was caught between trying to save my soft right rear, which was a little different than anybody else,” Ivey said. “I was trying to blast to the front and hope everyone else went soft.

“The car was amazing, man, and it’s the first time I’ve ever driven this thing. I’m no stranger to Charlotte, but it’s been a while since I’ve won here.

From Gaffney, SC, Brown settled for second, falling short of his second straight win in the event. He said he made the wrong tire choice, which cost him a trip to Victory Lane.

“I reeled him back down there at the end, but he had a soft tire on, and we were hard,” Brown said. “It’s won me a lot of money the last two years. It lost me this one tonight. Ahhh, man. You just have to take it and go on.”

Ricky Greene rounded out the podium. The Newton, NC driver also said he felt he chose the wrong tire.

“We had a pretty good piece the first time in it,” Greene said. “I had high expectations, and it’s a pretty good car. I don’t know if we missed on the tire call a little bit. But the track blew off kind of quick on us.”

Jeremy Steele finished fourth, rising five spots from ninth, and Jamison McBride rounded out the top five.

RESULTS: 1. G4-Trent Ivey[8]; 2. 6-Dillon Brown[1]; 3. 18-Ricky Greene[3]; 4. 22-Jeremy Steele[9]; 5. 215-Jamison McBride[2]; 6. 55-Matt Long[6]; 7. 27H-Justin Hudspeth[15]; 8. 136-David Pangrazio[14]; 9. 55H-Benji Hicks[18]; 10. 08-Layton Sullivan[17]; 11. 114-Jordan Koehler[5]; 12. 31G-Stephen Pedulla[12]; 13. 24-Jacob Brown[13]; 14. 66-Jody Knowles[7]; 15. 615-Colton Trouille[23]; 16. 00-Kendal Tucker[19]; 17. 29-Dale Moore[24]; 18. 7J-Dalton Jacobs[10]; 19. 17-Jeffrey Johnson[25]; 20. 89-Timmie Harrelson[26]; 21. 74-Mike Franklin[22]; 22. 555-Brock Pinkerous[20]; 23. 5S-Joey Johnson[16]; 24. 12C-Cody Cubbage[11]; 25. 7-Daniel Breuer[21]; 26. 5Q-Colby Quick[4]

UMP MODIFIED: Cook Wins First UMP Modified World Short Track Championship Title

He’s finished fourth, third, second, and even won the All-Star Invitational in 2017. But now, at long last, Taylor Cook is a World Short Track Champion.

Cook, the 28-year-old Summit Racing Equipment DIRTcar UMP Modified standout from Stanley, NC, took the lead from a breaking Kyle Strickler in the early going and held-off a hungry Ethan Dotson behind him for the final 24 laps to secure the win Saturday night at The Dirt Track at Charlotte.

“It is a very big win, because all my family and friends are here,” Cook said. “My dad works full-time on a NASCAR Cup team, and he’ll be at Martinsville tomorrow. He doesn’t get to come to many races, so to have him here is awesome.

“To have all of our extended family and family friends, people I’ve grown up with in racing and people I’ve grown up with outside of racing here, it definitely makes it extra special.”

It’s been a long time coming for Cook and his team, who have appeared in every World Short Track Championship except for one (2020). Cook placed fourth in the inaugural event (2016), third in 2018, and was runner-up in 2017, but never could seem to find a way around the dominance of multi-time winners Nick Hoffman and Kyle Strickler. That was, until this year.

“It’s great to finally get the top step,” Cook said. “We work hard, even though we don’t race a whole lot. It’s just great to see that we’ve still got it.”

As the green flag dropped, Cook settled in behind Strickler after he bolted out to the lead in the first corner. Strickler cruised around the 4/10-mile with ease, opening up a nice gap on Cook through the first six laps.

“Kyle got the better start there, and he was setting the pace,” Cook said. “I felt like I was running in his crumbs a little bit, and I felt like I was keeping pace with him. I was just kinda biding my time and seeing what happens.”

And then, Strickler’s night turned sour.

A valvetrain issue struck the three-time World Short Track Champion as he rounded Turns 3-4 to complete Lap 7, causing him to slow suddenly down the frontstretch and bringing out caution. Strickler headed directly into the pits under yellow and parked it, done for the night.