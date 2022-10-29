The championship battle is on: Day and Tziortzis on pole

The 2022 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series Finals at Automotodrom Grobnik kicked off with two thrilling qualifying sessions on Saturday morning. The winningest driver in NWES history and championship leader Alon Day topped Qualifying in EuroNASCAR PRO, setting the sails to win a record-breaking fourth title. In EuroNASCAR 2, Vladimiros Tziortzis dominated the rest of the field by lapping the track in 1:28.843. Liam Hezemans ended up second ahead of championship leader Alberto Naska.



The 4.2 kilometer long track is a true challenge for man and machine, a perfect setup is key to master the twisty and fast layout of the Automotodrom Grobnik. Experience also comes into play as it’s not easy for rookie drivers to find the right pace. Therefore two EuroNASCAR veterans topped the standings ahead of four spectacular races at the Fracasso NASCAR GP Croatia.



EuroNASCAR PRO: Day the man to beat



Alon Day sits six points ahead of Gianmarco Ercoli in the EuroNASCAR PRO points standings and a single mistake could decide the championship battle. Day, who is famous for being consistent and mentally strong, delivered again a flawless performance to grab the 37th pole position of his amazing NWES career. With his chasers further down the grid, the PK Carsport driver has laid the foundation to become the first ever four-time EuroNASCAR PRO champion.



“I don’t count the pole positions, I don’t count how many championships I have now, I’m only focused on the race,” said the Israeli. “I’m extremely happy for the team, they worked really hard all night long to find the problem we had yesterday. That was a tough qualifying, but I’m really happy that we did it and hopefully we can grab the win. Let’s talk about it after the race because all that I’m focused on is the race right now.”



Patrick Lemarie had a strong pace and only came 0.071 seconds short in the five-minute Superpole session. The Academy Motorsport / Alex Caffi Motorsport driver was on a strong last lap when he found a slowing Day on his way. The Frenchman stated after the qualifying session that Day directly went to him to talk about the situation and that he wasn’t on a lap that would have been good enough to grab the pole in the very last minute.



Day’s closest rival Gianmarco Ercoli finished third, 0.225 seconds behind the championship leader. The Italian spoke about a “bad qualifying” but the CAAL Racing driver is keen to improve in EuroNASCAR PRO Final 1 on Saturday to challenge Day for the title. Behind him, Vittorio Ghirelli and Liam Hezemans, who was the fastest Junior Trophy driver, closed the top-5. Sebastiaan Bleekemolen was sixth ahead of championship contender Nicolo Rocca, who topped Q1 to make it to Superpole.



Marc Goossens, Giorgio Maggi and Claudio Cappelli, the best Challenger Trophy driver, rounded out the top-10. Alexander Graff, who’s only eight points shy of Day in the overall standings, didn’t qualify for Superole in 16th place. The Swede has a lot of work to do to keep his championship dreams alive, but with double points on the line, the Speedhouse driver may also benefit from the eight bonus points for the most passes in the race.



EuroNASCAR 2: All eyes on Naska and Hezemans



The championship battle in EuroNASCAR 2 will likely be decided between two rookie drivers: Championship leader Alberto Naksa and Liam Hezemans. But it was Valencia race winner Vladimiros Tziortzis who grabbed the Pole Award. The Cypriot driving the #5 Academy Motorsport / Alex Caffi Motorsport EuroNASCAR FJ injured his hands three weeks ago at Zolder, but a quick recovery brought him back to the grid for the EuroNASCAR Finals.



“We showed it from the beginning of the weekend, so as I said before, keeping the consistency in the races is the most important thing. We’re fast, we’ll have to keep pushing and we will achieve our goal in the race. It’s difficult, but everything can happen in motorsports so we just have to keep our focus to finish first and then we’ll see where we end up,” said Tziortzis after securing his sixth pole position of the year.



Liam Hezemans took advantage of the slipstream on the fast straights at Automotodrom Grobnik and of all things that could happen, it was Naska who helped the Dutchman to the second place on the grid for EuroNASCAR 2 Final 1. Naska on the other hand will start from third. The Italian in the CAAL Racing colors sits 13 points ahead of Hezemans in the overall standings and in the battle for two titles: the EuroNASCAR 2 Championship and the Rookie Trophy promise a dramatic outcome at Automotodrom Grobnik.



Reigning EuroNASCAR 2 Champion Martin Doubek followed in fourth ahead of Claudio Cappelli, who was the fastest Legend Trophy driver. Melvin de Groot followed in sixth ahead of Leonardo Colavita, Neo Lambert, Christian Malcherek and the fast Finn Tuomas Pontinen. The session was stopped by a red flag in the early stages due to an incident that occurred to Marko Stipp Motorsport rookie Hugo Sasse. The German walked away unhurt from the #48 machine.



The Fracasso NASCAR GP Croatia will feature for exciting double-point races that will decide the 2022 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series championship battles. All the action will be broadcast live on EuroNASCAR’s YouTube channel, Motorsport.tv and several TV services from all around the world.

