Rain Steps In And Washes Out Friday At Creek County Speedway

While the forecast showed all good, Mother Nature proved as unpredictable as ever, with rain washing out Night 1 of Fuzzy's Fall Fling at Creek County Speedway with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

Rain set in just as the National Anthem began playing and remained light but steady until officials were forced to call the event. Qualifying did take place with Wayne Johnson establishing a new track record with a time of 11.057-seconds. Drivers in attendance received 50 show-up points.

Racing is set to continue on Saturday, October 29, and will be a brand-new show for all teams.

Saturday is $4,000 to win, $400 to start for ASCS teams, with gates opening at 5:00 P.M. and racing at 7:30 P.M. (CDT). Add to that The United Sprint League at $1,000 to win and $250 to start, with Factory Stocks competing for $1,000 to win and $75 to start.

Saturday is $25 for adults. Kids 12 and under get in free. Anyone with a ticket from Friday will get in for only $5. Friday Pit Passes will be good for Saturday.

Events with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network are co-sanctioned with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products.

Fuzzy's Fall Fling is presented by:

Hodges Auto Group

Hill's Racing Team

Sewell Mechanical, Inc.

Dyno Services of Oklahoma

Same Day Auto Repair Tire Pros

Western Flyer Express

PuroClean of Broken Arrow

Build Big Berryhill Investments

Hi Plains Building Division

Duvall Electric

Morton Excavating Services Inc

V&H Fresh

American Bank of Oklahoma

Ark Wrecking Co. of Oklahoma

Memorial Machine

Engler Machine and Tool

Electrical Systems, Inc.

AmeriFlex Hose and Accessories

Creek County Speedway is located at 18450 West Hwy. 66 between Sapulpa and Kellyville. For more information on Creek County Speedway, including a complete lineup of events and directions, log onto http://www. creekcountyspeedway.co, call (918) 247-RACE (7223), or follow on Twitter (@CreekSpeedway), and https://www.facebook.com/ CreekCountySpeedway.

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

For fans not able to attend, the series can be seen live on two platforms, with RaceOnTexas.com on FloRacing.com featuring National Tour events in tandem. Both are subscription-based sites. FloRacing.com is $20 per month, billed annually at $150 per year. RaceOnTexas.com All Access is $39.99 per month.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

ASCS Sooner Region

Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, Okla.)

Friday, October 28, 2022

Car Count: 35

The Driver's Project Group Qualifying

The Drivers Project Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 87-Sean McClelland, 11.362[8]; 2. 87J-Jace Park, 11.396[3]; 3. 187-Landon Crawley, 11.400[2]; 4. 03-Joe Wood Jr, 11.557[9]; 5. 10P-Dylan Postier, 11.631[6]; 6. 31-Casey Wills, 11.632[1]; 7. 90-Lance Norick, 11.922[7]; 8. 91-Justin Fine, 12.194[5]; 9. 17F-Chad Frewaldt, 12.290[4]

The Drivers Project Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 2C-Wayne Johnson, 11.057[2]; 2. 95-Matt Covington, 11.187[9]; 3. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 11.336[5]; 4. 55B-Brandon Anderson, 11.389[1]; 5. 99-Blake Jenkins, 11.552[3]; 6. 17B-Ryan Bickett, 11.640[7]; 7. 8-Alex Sewell, 11.724[8]; 8. 23X-Steven Shebester, 11.786[6]; 9. (DNS) 911-Waylon Weaver, NT

The Drivers Project Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 15D-Andrew Deal, 11.451[3]; 2. 91X-Michael Day, 11.498[8]; 3. 8M-Kade Morton, 11.583[1]; 4. 7F-Noah Harris, 11.584[5]; 5. 87X-Tim Crawley, 11.608[6]; 6. 17-Landon Britt, 11.645[4]; 7. 938-Bradley Fezard, 11.696[2]; 8. 22M-Rees Moran, 11.748[7]; 9. 45X-Kyler Johnson, 11.897[9]

The Drivers Project Qualifying 4 (3 Laps): 1. 52-Blake Hahn, 11.313[2]; 2. 26M-Fred Mattox, 11.506[1]; 3. 1H-Hank Davis, 11.515[4]; 4. 5D-Zach Daum, 11.519[3]; 5. 36-Jason Martin, 11.584[7]; 6. 50Z-Zach Chappell, 11.664[8]; 7. 09-Robby McQuinn, 12.377[6]; 8. (DNS) 7M-Chance Morton, NT

Races rained out after Qualifying.

Quick Check:

Who: Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series

What: Fuzzy’s Fall Fling

Where: Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, Okla.)

Saturday, October 29, 2022:

Pits: 4:00 P.M.

Grandstands: 5:00 P.M.

Draw: 5:15 P.M. – 5:45 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 6:00 P.M.

Hot Laps: 6:45 P.M.

Racing: 7:30 P.M.

Muffler: ASCS Schoenfeld

RACEceiver: 454.000

Admission Prices:

Adults: $25

Kids 12 & under: Free

Pit Pass: $40

Contact Info:

Phone: (918) 247-7223

Address: 18450 W Highway 66 Kellyville, OK 74039.

Website: http://www. creekcountyspeedway.co

Facebook: http://www.facebook. com/CreekCountySpeedway

Twitter: http://www.twitter. com/CreekSpeedway

ASCS Online:

American Sprint Car Series: http://www.ascsracing. com

Facebook: http://www.facebook. com/lucasoilascs

Twitter: http://www.twitter. com/lucasoilascs [@ lucasoilascs]

Instagram: LucasOilASCS

Broadcast: RaceOnTexas.com on FloRacing.com

Live-Scoring [Where Applicable]: MRP Live

ASCS National Tour Drivers:

1x - Tim Crawley (Benton, AR)**

2c - Wayne Johnson (Oklahoma City, OK)**

2d-Dylan Opdahl (Madison, SD) (R)

10 - Landon Britt (Atoka, TN) (R)

10p - Dylan Postier (Stillwater, OK) (R)

17b - Ryan Bickett (Romona, SD)

24 - Garet Williamson (Columbia, MO)

36 - Jason Martin (Liberal, KS) (R)

45x - Kyler Johnson (Quinter, KS) (R)

52 - Blake Hahn (Sapulpa, OK)**

55b - Brandon Anderson (Glenpool, OK) (R)

95 - Matt Covington (Glenpool, OK)

187 - Landon Crawley (Benton, AR) (R)

(R) Signifies Brodix National Rookie

** Signifies past ASCS National Champion.

Sponsors:

The American Sprint Car Series is brought to you by Lucas Oil Products (https://lucasoil.com) and presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network (https://www.mavtv.com). Heat Races are presented by SCE Gaskets (https://www.scegaskets.com), B-Features are sponsored by BMRS (https://www.bmrs.net).

All Champions of the American Sprint Car Series, from National to Regional Tours, will receive a new Superior Steering Wheel (https:// superiorsteeringwheel.com). Hard Luck Award provided by Vahlco Wheels.

ASCS PR