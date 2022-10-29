Longtime Motorsports and Live Event Executive Joie Chitwood III Joins Barrett-Jackson as Auction Company’s Chief Operating Officer

Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, today announced Joie Chitwood III has accepted the position of Chief Operating Officer and will work alongside Barrett-Jackson’s chairman and CEO Craig Jackson, leading the auction company’s day-to-day business operations. A longtime executive in the live event and motorsports industries, Chitwood joins Barrett-Jackson following his position as Vice President of Corporate Development and Tournament Director for the Arnold Palmer Group in Orlando, Fla.

“I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Joie to the Barrett-Jackson family,” said Jackson. “He’s had an incredibly accomplished career and I look forward to him bringing his well-respected enthusiasm, leadership and ingenuity to Barrett-Jackson. Joie’s experience coupled with the recently announced IMG partnership confirms the future is as bright as it’s ever been at Barrett-Jackson, and I look forward to what’s in store as we continue to grow and engage the collector car community.”

Prior to his position with the Arnold Palmer Group, Chitwood served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of International Speedway Corporation (ISC) where he was responsible for the leadership, management and oversight of the operations of the 12 ISC motorsports facilities. Chitwood joined ISC in 2009 as Vice President of Business Operations before assuming the role of President of ISC’s flagship motorsports facility, Daytona International Speedway (DIS), from 2010 to 2016. In his role as President of DIS, Chitwood oversaw the $400 million DAYTONA Rising project and spearheaded many events at “The World Center of Racing” during his seven years as track president.

Before joining ISC, Chitwood also served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS), overseeing daily operations for the facility, including the world’s largest single-day sporting event in the world, the prestigious Indianapolis 500.

“Barrett-Jackson’s legacy as the world’s greatest collector car auctions is well-known within the live event community and I’ve long held a deep admiration for what Craig and his family have built over the last 50 years,” said Chitwood. “The opportunity to join a world-class organization, and to do so shortly after the partnership announcement with IMG, a global leader in events, is an exceptional one. I look forward to working alongside Craig and the entire Barrett-Jackson team as we accelerate into 2023 and beyond.”

Chitwood earned a business administration and finance degree from the University of Florida. He also studied at Cambridge University in England and earned a Masters of Business Administration degree from the University of South Florida. Chitwood serves on several boards including the board of trustees for the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America and the University of South Florida Foundation.

Chitwood will relocate to Arizona as he assumes his role from Barrett-Jackson’s corporate office in Scottsdale.

Barrett-Jackson PR